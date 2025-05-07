Knicks vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 7

It’s Wednesday, May 7, and the New York Knicks (51-31) and Boston Celtics (61-21) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Knicks stole Game 1 in Boston, 108-105 in OT behind Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby‘s 29 points each. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 23 points to lead Boston, but they could not survive the Knicks 33-21 run from the start of the fourth quarter. Kristaps Porzingis exited Game 1 with an illness after 13 minutes, so his status (questionable) is important entering Game 2 for Boston, while Jrue Holiday returned after missing three games (16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists).

The Knicks are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Celtics have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Celtics live today

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: TNT / TruTV / Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Knicks (+409), Celtics (-552)

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Over/Under: 211 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 104.47, and the Celtics 109.94.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Knicks vs. Celtics game

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Celtics 1Q Team Total Over 28.5 and Josh Hart Under 11.5 Points:

“In Game 1, I was on Josh Hart’s Over 11.5 Points and that cashed with 14, thanks to an early four-point start during the first few minutes and an efficient 5-for-9 shooting. However, Hart’s numbers in Game 2 dip slightly compared to Game 1’s when it comes to points and field goal attempts, which I expect to happen here. Hart has scored at least 10 points in all six Game 1’s of his career, but that’s not the case in Game 2’s.

For the spread, I like Boston at -10 and -10.5m, but I like a quick start at home even more. The Celtics first quarter team total is set at 28.5 and I believe that’s a number they can hit. New York has averaged 31.0 points per game in the first quarter of their four road games this postseason, so Boston will have to match that. While Orlando stifled them in the first round, Boston put up 32 first-quarter points in the following game off a loss — something I can see happening again.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 211.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Celtics on Wednesday

The Knicks have won their last 3 games as a road underdog

The Over is 10-7 in the Celtics’ matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

The Celtics have failed to cover in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

Expect a high-scoring Game Two clash. The Boston Celtics had the second-most efficient offense in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 116.3 points per game, while the Knicks weren’t far behind, averaging 115.8 per game. The over landed in Game One and can do so again.

