Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for May 8

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

It’s Thursday, May 8, and the Golden State Warriors (48-34) and Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

The Golden State Warriors upset the Timberwolves in game one on the road.

In victory came some defeat for the Warriors. They will lose superstar point guard Steph Curry for the foreseable future. Curry went down with a hamstring injury.

Curry is expected to miss multiple games due to the injury.

The Warriors are currently 24-17 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Timberwolves have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves live today

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Warriors vs. Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Warriors (+391), Timberwolves (-526)

Spread: Timberwolves -10.5

Over/Under: 201 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 99.43, and the Timberwolves 104.91.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Timberwolves game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is taking Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points...

Thomas: “Listen, this may be the chalkiest bet of all time. However, if the Warriors would like to win and advance in this series, they will need big efforts from Butler. He will be the player they try to eliminate from scoring, but great players find a way to will thier teams to victory.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Timberwolves game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +10.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 201.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Timberwolves on Thursday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division teams

The Over is 33-25 in the Timberwolves’ matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The Warriors have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 7 games against the Timberwolves

The Over is 12-8 in the Timberwolves’ last 10 home games and the Warriors’ last 10 on the road combined

