Celtics vs. Knicks Game 3 Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 9

On Saturday, May 10, the Boston Celtics (61-21) and New York Knicks (51-31) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The Knicks stormed back from down 20 for the second-straight game to beat the Celtics in Boston, 91-90, and steal Game 2. New York is buzzing and MSG will be a madhouse for a chance to own a 3-0 series lead over the defending champs. The Knicks outscored the Celtics 30-17 in the fourth quarter and used phenomenal defense courtesy of Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby on the final play to win.

Josh Hart led all scorers with 23 points, while Jalen Brunson (17) and Karl-Anthony Towns (21) combined for 38 points. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown both scored 20 points for Boston, while Jayson Tatum went 5-of-19 from the field for 13 points.

The Celtics are currently 33-8 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Knicks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Knicks live today

Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: ABC / ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Celtics (-218), Knicks (+180)

Spread: Celtics -5.5

Over/Under: 205 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 104.39, and the Knicks 101.52.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Celtics vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Celtics to cover the -5.5:

“As insane as it is coming back from down 20 points in consecutive games to steal playoff wins on the road, the test doesn’t get any easier at home for the Knicks. Boston has outplayed New York in two straight games but the Celtics haven’t had the ability to close out the game in the fourth quarter. The Knicks outscored Boston, 30-17 in Game 2 and 33-21 in the fourth and OT of Game 1.

For the Celtics, it won’t get any easier attempting to close a game out in MSG. Maybe the Knicks do go up 3-0 in the series, but if they do, give me the Celtics in 7. I don’t see the ship going down like this, but what do I know? I like the Celtics to cover the -5.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +5.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 205.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Knicks on Saturday

The Knicks have won 3 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams

The Over is 32-28 in the Knicks’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Knicks have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Knicks have covered the Spread in their last 3 matchups with the Celtics

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)