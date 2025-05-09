Atlanta Hawks 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Dyson Daniels ascends to stardom

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, now is a good time to recap the fantasy basketball season for all 30 teams.

In the following weeks, we will provide a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the NBA champion in June.

In a retooling season, the Hawks still ended up in the middle of the pack in the East. After missing the playoffs two seasons in a row, next year will be an important one for their current core.

Atlanta Hawks 2024-25 Season Recap

Record: 40-42 (8th, East, lost in play-in)

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (17th)

Defensive Rating: 114.8 (18th)

Net Rating: -1.1 (18th)

Pace: 103.41 (3rd)

2024 Draft Picks: 13, 22

Atlanta decided on its direction when they traded Dejounte Murray last summer. They brought in Dyson Daniels, who ended up winning the Most Improved Player award, and they also acquired two first-round picks, one of which is the 22nd pick in this draft. They didn’t enter a rebuild, but after moving up in the lottery and getting the No. 1 pick last summer, it was clear that they were building for the future.

However, that wasn’t enough for Landry Fields to retain his job as the team’s general manager. He took over in 2022 and was let go after three seasons. Onsi Saleh is now the man in charge that will look to continue to build this team around Trae Young, with Quin Snyder still at head coach. The Hawks don’t control their first-round pick for the next three seasons, but they still have enough draft capital and young pieces to build with.

Fantasy Standout: Dyson Daniels

Daniels certainly has a case to be Atlanta’s “fantasy revelation” as well, but he was also the best fantasy option on the team, so he’ll get the nod here, and we won’t double up on awards. After spending his first two seasons in New Orleans, Daniels was incredible in his first season with the Hawks. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.1 three-pointers per game, which allowed him to provide early second-round value in nine-cat leagues.

The former top-10 pick was always stuck behind someone in the rotation with the Pelicans, but when he was traded to Atlanta, his only competition for minutes was Bogdan Bogdanovic. Daniels’ defense made him too valuable to take off the court, and he wasn’t stuck in a starting role that played fewer minutes than the backup; Daniels ended up playing 34 minutes per game. He has solidified himself as a fantasy superstar, and he will certainly be drafted much earlier after having a Yahoo! ADP of 143.9 this past season. Daniels has one more season on his contract before he enters restricted free agency, though it would be surprising if Atlanta didn’t extend him before that happens. He still has room to grow on offense, but his game fits flawlessly next to Trae Young in the backcourt.

Dyson Daniels is the 2024-25 Kia NBA Most Improved Player!



14.1 PPG

5.9 RPG

4.4 APG

3.0 SPG (NBA leader)#KiaMIP | @Kia pic.twitter.com/4jjDPuljoX — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2025

Fantasy Revelation: Onyeka Okongwu

The season started off like another disappointing one for Okongwu, but he took over the starting center role in January and became a fantasy stud. He averaged 15.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 triples after moving into the starting lineup. Fantasy managers have been begging the Hawks to make the switch for years, and though it happened later than we wanted, the results were encouraging.

With a full offseason as the starting center, Okongwu should be more prepared for the role this upcoming season, and his ADP will be adjusted accordingly. There is still more to be desired from Okongwu, mostly as a shot blocker. He averaged more than one block per game each of the previous three seasons, so hopefully he can get back to that moving forward. His improvement as a floor spacer makes him a great fit as the center in this offense; he can operate as a roller or popper, but he can also draw the opposing big out to the perimeter to give Trae Young and Jalen Johnson driving lanes. Okongwu should be in line for a big year in his first as a full-time starter.

THIS SEQUENCE FROM ONYEKA OKONGWU 😱 pic.twitter.com/P342KgetLR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2025

Fantasy Disappointment: Clint Capela

Of course, with Okongwu moving into the starting lineup, Capela was pushed to the bench. He also missed a lot of time down the stretch and only suited up for 55 games, where he averaged 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, one assist and 1.1 blocks per game. Capela’s production has been steadily declining for years, but the move into a reserve role resulted in a huge hit statistically. He finished outside the top 100 in nine-cat leagues for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Capela had an excellent run with the Hawks, but he will now enter unrestricted free agency. There are certainly some teams that could use a center like Capela, so he may be able to find a situation where he can hold value next season. However, his run of being a consistent top 100 player is likely over. Capela was drafted just outside the top 100 in Yahoo! leagues this season, but he will likely go much later in drafts, depending on where he lands.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Trae Young

Atlanta’s franchise player improved on his assist average, which he has now done in each of his first seven seasons in the league. It may be a difficult trend to maintain, but he was able to lead the league in assists per game for the first time in his career. He averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 threes per game. Though field goal percentage has never been a strong category for Young, he started off the season shooting worse than usual. He improved as the season progressed, but that still contributed to his points per game decreasing for a fourth straight season. His shot attempts have also decreased, which is another factor contributing to his scoring decrease.

However, he has also put an emphasis on being a leader and a playmaker for Atlanta. This was the second straight season that Atlanta missed out on the playoffs, and Young tweeted that it would be the last time he missed the playoffs. Is that a promise to the fans or a mandate to the front office? We’ll find out next season. Expect Young to continue to be among the best sources of points and assists in the league, though managers will also need to prepare to deal with his poor field goal percentage and plentiful turnovers.

Jalen Johnson

Sadly, it may have been a different Hawk winning Most Improved Player, but Johnson’s season was cut short by a torn labrum. He only played in 36 games but averaged 18.9 points, 10.0 rebounds, five assists, 1.6 steals, one block and 1.2 three-pointers per game. On a per-game basis, Johnson was a top-20 player in nine-cat leagues this season. He just needs to stay healthy.

After spending his rookie year in the G League and most of his second season on the bench, Johnson found favor with head coach Quin Snyder, who quickly made him a starter early in the 2023-24 season. He broke out and hasn’t looked back. Johnson may have been disappointing at his Yahoo! ADP of 41.4 due to the season-ending injury, but his production was encouraging. He will likely go even earlier in drafts next season, and he will hopefully have a healthier season. At only 23 years old, Johnson will continue to develop into a superstar. He fits well next to Young as both a secondary playmaker and as a lob threat. Any shooting improvement will vault him into the top tier of fantasy producers.

Zaccharie Risacher

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft had a strong first year in the league, though it wasn’t as dominant as most top picks. He started 73 of his 75 games and averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.6 triples per game. Despite starting most of the season, he only played 24.6 minutes per game, and his role was dependent on how well he was playing.

Many top picks get the chance to ease into things, but on a team that had postseason aspirations, Risascher wasn’t afforded that luxury. He had to learn on the fly. He improved over the course of the year and showcased some upside, but it never came consistently. That limited his production and opportunity in year one, but if he continues to progress, his potential as a two-way floor spacer will open up the offense for Trae Young and Jalen Johnson to create. His style of player will translate much better on the court than it will in fantasy basketball. He struggled in his first taste of postseason basketball, but he will hopefully turn that into a learning experience. The 20-year-old still has plenty of upside.

Larry Nance Jr.

Nance Jr. was a throw-in as part of the Dejounte Murray trade, but he ended up playing a solid reserve role for Atlanta when he was available. He played in 24 games and averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 triples in 19.3 minutes per game. He started a few times and had a nice run of production in December, but he ended up being injured most of the season.

He’ll now enter unrestricted free agency. He could return to Atlanta as the backup center, though they could sign or draft someone else and make Nance the third option. He’s still capable of contributing in the box score, but his lack of a guaranteed role means that he should only be considered as a streaming option next season, regardless of where he signs.

Caris LeVert

LeVert was traded to Atlanta at the deadline as part of the deal that sent De’Andre Hunter to Cleveland. In 26 games for the Hawks, he averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 triples per game. LeVert was much better in Atlanta than he was at the beginning of the season in Cleveland and was able to fill the backup ball handler role.

He could choose to return to the Hawks, but LeVert will be free to sign elsewhere this summer. He may be able to find a starting role on another team, and if he signs with Atlanta, he’ll likely play a significant reserve role. Outside of a singular top-100 season with Indiana, LeVert has been a solid fantasy option for most of his career, though he has never been an exciting option. That will continue next year, no matter who he plays for.

Mouhamed Gueye

The 2023 second-round pick didn’t play much as a rookie, but he saw his role expand in the second half of his second season. In 33 appearances, he averaged six points, 4.2 rebounds and one block in 16.2 minutes per game. He also started 28 games.

His role was inconsistent, but Gueye showcased flashes of upside when he was given the opportunity. He ended up as the starting power forward late in the season, which is a role that Jalen Johnson will return to fill next season. Gueye is only 22 years old and has upside, making him worth stashing in dynasty formats. However, it’s unclear how large of a role he will play next season, barring injuries.

Vit Krejci

Krejci’s third season with the Hawks was his best yet. He averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 triples in 20.2 minutes per game. This was the first season of a four-year deal that he signed last summer, and his production outweighed the $2.2 million he was paid this season. Krejci is another success story from Atlanta’s G League affiliate in College Park, and he had some strong stretches as a streamer. He is little more than a depth piece when this team is fully healthy, but he was able to provide well-rounded numbers when he was given the opportunity. He’ll be 25 years old at the start of next season.

Terance Mann

Mann was traded to Atlanta in return for Bogdan Bogdanovic at the deadline. He played in 30 games for the Hawks and averaged 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 threes per game. He was a solid reserve wing for them and brought veteran experience to a younger team. He will continue to do so next season, but his game doesn’t translate well into fantasy basketball production.

Kobe Bufkin

The Hawks drafted Bufkin with the No. 15 pick in 2023, and he spent most of his first year in the G League, only making 17 appearances for Atlanta. Well, he only played 10 games in year two before a right shoulder injury ended his season. In those games, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.4 minutes per game. At 21 years old, Bufkin still has time to figure things out, but 27 games in two seasons isn’t ideal. Atlanta has struggled to find consistent backup point guard play throughout Trae Young’s career. Could Bufkin be the answer? He’ll get the opportunity to prove it.

Restricted Free Agents: Jacob Toppin, Keaton Wallace

Unrestricted Free Agents: Clint Capela, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., Garrison Mathews

Team Option: Dominick Barlow