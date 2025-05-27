Denver Nuggets 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Nikola Jokic finishes on top...again

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, now is a good time to recap the fantasy basketball season for all 30 teams.

In the following weeks, we will provide a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the NBA champion in June.

Another season removed from the franchise’s first NBA championship, the Nuggets were part of a logjam behind top-2 seeds Oklahoma City and Houston in the Western Conference. While Nikola Jokic continued to do his usual work, finishing second in the voting for Most Valuable Player, the Nuggets did not always do their best to supplement the efforts of their best player. Two major changes were made late in the regular season, and ultimately, Denver was eliminated by Oklahoma City in the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Denver Nuggets 2024-2025 Season Recap

Record: 50-32 (4th, West)

Offensive Rating: 118.9 (4th)

Defensive Rating: 115.1 (21st)

Net Rating: 3.8 (9th)

Pace: 100.67 (8th)

2025 NBA Draft Picks: None

Thought by many to be one of the teams with a chance of making noise in the Western Conference this season, the Nuggets extended their streak of 50-win seasons to three in 2024-25. However, the path traveled was anything but smooth. Injuries limited Aaron Gordon to 51 appearances, and the Nuggets’ inconsistent bench production was an issue for most of the season. And then there was the decision made by Josh Kroenke late in the regular season that changed the path the Nuggets’ franchise will take in the future.

Head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth not always seeing eye-to-eye on the roster was not a shocking development. However, instead of one party “winning” this proverbial tug of war, both lost. Kroenke decided to part ways with Malone and Booth with only a handful of games remaining in the regular season. While David Adelman took over as interim head coach and had the tag removed shortly after Denver’s season concluded, the Nuggets are still searching for a new general manager.

Whoever’s selected to take over that role will have some work to do this offseason. Is Denver’s player development good enough to have another young player emerge as a consistent contributor? And if not, how will they go about strengthening the bench, especially without a pick in June’s NBA Draft? Jokic’s status as one of the best players in the NBA is unquestioned, but the Nuggets will need to make improvements around him if they’re to make a run at another title.

Fantasy Standout: Nikola Jokic

Given his production, this was an easy choice. Once again, The Joker was the top-ranked player in fantasy basketball, sitting atop the per-game rankings in eight- and nine-cat formats according to Basketball Monster. The only player in the conversation atop the rankings in total value was Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was also named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. Jokic has won that award in three of the last five years, and a case can be made that he’s on par with the likes of prime Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James. Jokic may not win MVP every year, but you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who believes he isn’t the best player in the NBA.

Jokic appeared in 70 games, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 36.7 minutes per game. The first center to average a triple-double in NBA history, he shot 57.6 percent from the field and 80 percent from the foul line. Jokic missed five games in March due to right elbow and left ankle injuries, the former being an issue that nagged him for most of the season. While the timing wasn’t great for fantasy managers competing in their league playoffs at the time, Jokic has been dependable from an availability standpoint. He’s failed to appear in at least 70 games once in his career, playing 69 games during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Nuggets have Jokic locked into a max contract through the 2027-28 season; given his importance to the franchise, he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He’ll go into the 2025-26 season atop many fantasy draft boards, with SGA and San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama being the other possible options. The latter is recovering from a blood clot that ended his season after the All-Star break.

Fantasy Revelation: Christian Braun

With Denver losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency, Braun was thrust into a position where he needed to produce after coming off the bench in his first two seasons. Starting 77 of the 79 games he appeared in, Braun was one of the most-improved players in the NBA in 2024-25. He averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes, recording career-high numbers in each category. The efficiency was excellent, with the third-year guard shooting 58 percent from the field and 82.7 percent from the foul line.

After recording one 20-point game in his first two seasons, Braun had 18 such nights in 2024-25. That included the Nuggets’ April 6 loss to the Pacers in which he scored a career-high 30 points, shooting 12-of-16 from the field. Braun also recorded six double-doubles this season and finished ranked just outside the top-50 in nine-cat formats. In eight-cat formats, he was just outside the top-75. A late-round pick in standard league drafts ahead of the 2024-25 season, Braun will merit middle-round consideration next fall.

Fantasy Disappointment: Julian Strawther

Strawther was another player who Caldwell-Pope’s exit would impact. While he played well in his limited minutes during Summer League, the second-year wing disappointed many fantasy managers who rolled the dice on him with a late-round draft pick. Strawther appeared in 65 games, averaging 9.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.4 three-pointers in 21.3 minutes. Making matters worse for him was a sprained left knee in March that sidelined the Nuggets wing for a month. Entering the season with a Yahoo! ADP of 142, Strawther finished outside the top-300 in eight- and nine-cat formats. While the expectations for him weren’t high among fantasy managers, the hope was that Strawther would be more productive.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Jamal Murray

After being limited to 59 games the season prior, Murray made 67 appearances in 2024-25, the most in a season for him since the 2018-19 campaign (75). He also averaged a career-high 36.1 minutes per game and did not miss more than three consecutive games until late-April. A sprained right ankle cost Murray six games, with the Nuggets going 2-4 with wins over the Jazz and Kings. While he did have to deal with various nicks and bruises throughout the season, Murray was an excellent guard to have rostered in fantasy leagues.

During the regular season, he averaged 21.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.3 three-pointers per game, shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 88.6 percent from the foul line. A top-20 player in nine-cat formats, Murray was a top-25 player in eight-cat formats, exceeding his Yahoo! ADP of 54 by a significant margin. Based on his play this season, should fantasy managers select Murray within the first two rounds of standard league drafts? Probably not. He should not be on draft boards after the first 50 picks, especially since players like Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving will be unavailable to begin the 2025-26 season.

Michael Porter Jr.

From a statistical standpoint, the 2024-25 season was the best of Porter’s NBA career. He posted career-high averages in points (18.2) and assists (2.1) while also averaging 7.0 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 2.5 three-pointers per game. Making 77 appearances, Porter shot 50.4 percent from the field, the first time he made more than half his attempts in a season since the 2020-21 campaign, and 76.8 percent from the foul line. While availability was an issue at the start of his NBA career, MPJ has played in 158 of a possible 164 regular-season games over the past two seasons.

So, why do some appear to be “down” on Porter? His play during the postseason has a lot to do with it, despite MPJ suffering a shoulder injury during the first round that limited his effectiveness. After scoring 21 points in Denver’s Game 3 overtime win over the Thunder, he scored 10 points or less in each of the final four games, including a six-point effort in Game 7. Also impacting conversations surrounding Porter and his future in Denver may be his contract, as his current deal runs through the 2026-27 campaign. With a little over $79 million remaining on his deal, MPJ may be the player who moves if Denver decides to overhaul Jokic and Murray’s supporting cast. As a Nugget, Porter should be a safe middle-round option in fantasy drafts, but many managers want more.

Aaron Gordon

To say this was the most challenging season of Gordon’s NBA career would likely be an understatement. Having lost his older brother during the offseason, the Nuggets forward changed his uniform number to honor him. And there was the calf strain that proved problematic throughout the regular season, with Gordon appearing in just 51 games. He averaged 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.5 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes, shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 81 percent from the foul line.

While Gordon had better seasons regarding overall field goal percentage, this was the best season of his career as a perimeter shooter. In addition to the career-high mark at the foul line, he shot 43.6 percent from three on 3.4 attempts per game. During the playoffs, Gordon made nearly 38 percent of his 4.1 three-point attempts and was also an 86 percent shooter from the foul line. With a Yahoo! ADP of 116, fantasy managers did not have wild expectations for Gordon ahead of the 2024-25 season. How much faith will managers have that his improvements as a shooter will last? The answer will determine just how high his ADP is next fall.

Russell Westbrook

The Nuggets signed Westbrook to a two-year deal last summer, the second being a player option. While the maddening moments in which he exhibited poor shot selection or was a bit too loose with the basketball remained, the veteran point guard provided solid value for the balance of the season. Appearing in 75 games, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes. Shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 66.1 percent from the foul line, Westbrook’s scoring average was more than two points higher than his 2023-24 mark with the Clippers (11.1 ppg).

As has been the case for most of his career, there was a gap between Westbrook’s value in eight- and nine-cat formats. Ranked just outside the top-100 in eight-cat formats, he was outside the top-175 in nine-cat formats due to an average of 3.2 turnovers per game. Westbrook’s usage only trailed Jokic and Murray among Nuggets players, which was a bit surprising, given the role he was asked to fill. While deep-league managers may be willing to use a late-round pick on Westbrook, he’ll be most valuable as a streamer when a team is down a starter. And that’s if he decides to pick up his player option and remain with the Nuggets.

Peyton Watson

After playing 80 games last season, Watson made 68 appearances for the Nuggets in 2024-25 with 18 starts. His most significant opportunities came about when Denver was without Gordon due to his injuries, and as a starter, Watson averaged 11.6 points per game on 54.9 percent shooting. For the season, he recorded career-high averages in points (8.1), rebounds (3.4), assists (1.4), steals (0.7), blocks (1.4) and three-pointers (0.7), shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 69.3 percent from the foul line.

Most valuable as a deep-league streamer, Watson failed to finish within the top-200 in eight- and nine-cat formats this season. Depending on what the Nuggets do this offseason, he may be a player worth watching in deeper leagues, but Watson does not appear to be a must-draft player currently.

Restricted Free Agents: Trey Alexander, P.J. Hall, Spencer Jones

Unrestricted Free Agents: DeAndre Jordan, Vlatko Cancar

Player Option: Russell Westbrook, Dario Saric