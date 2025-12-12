Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Nic Claxton is shining...as a playmaker?!?

In head-to-head leagues, it all comes down to the weekend. You can have a comfortable lead in multiple categories or by a bunch of points, but if you don’t make the most of the weekend, you can walk out with a loss.

It’s a strange week due to the NBA Cup. The Celtics, Nuggets, Rockets, Clippers, Suns and Spurs don’t play this weekend, which leaves fewer streaming options. The four teams that will play on Saturday in the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas are the Magic, Knicks, Thunder and Lakers, making players from those teams priority options. The Hawks, Nets, Hornets, Bulls, Cavaliers, Warriors, Pacers, Timberwolves, 76ers and Wizards all play two games.

Absolute must-start: Nic Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

Claxton has been incredible all season despite playing on a lottery team. He’s arguably having the best season of his career, and now he has a weekend with two favorable matchups. The Bucks and Mavericks rank 25th and 26th in rebounding percentage over the last 10 games, and Dallas has struggled to defend the paint. He had his second triple-double of the season in Brooklyn’s last game, and he’ll look to carry that production over into this weekend.

In previous seasons, Claxton was a fantasy beast because of his success in categories that centers traditionally dominate: rebounds, blocks and field goal percentage. He hasn’t been quite as good in those this year, but it’s his passing revelation that has led to the best season of his career. They’ve put the ball in his hands, and it’s worked; the only two centers that currently average more assists per game than Claxton are Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun.

Guards:

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

Edgecombe has cooled off after a red-hot start to his career, but this weekend is a favorable one for him. Games against the Pacers and Hawks, two teams that are in the top 10 in pace this season, will result in extra possessions and more production for Edgecombe. Indiana has played a little slower in recent weeks, but the 76ers have been playing slightly faster to make up the difference.

Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Not just by rookie standards, Knueppel has been an incredible shooter this season. Now, one of his two games this weekend will come against a team that has really struggled to defend the arc recently. Friday’s game is against the Bulls, and they have allowed a ton of triples recently, especially during this seven-game losing streak. The Cleveland matchup on Sunday is tougher, but the Chicago game is enough for Knueppel to be worth starting.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

NAW has been awesome as a fill-in starter for most of the year, and this weekend, he’ll take on two teams that he’s already had big nights against. They take on the Pistons on Friday, and Alexander-Walker has scored 24 and 26 points against them this season. On Sunday, they’ll play the 76ers; NAW had 34 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six triples against them less than two weeks ago.

Forwards:

Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyson has been awesome as a starter, and with Cleveland taking on two lottery teams this weekend, he has an opportunity for more big nights. Jarrett Allen (finger) could be back Sunday against the Hornets, but he has already been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Wizards. Allen’s return would likely push Tyson to the bench, though he would still play a significant role. Tyson has been much better than De’Andre Hunter this season, and while that doesn’t mean he’ll remain a starter over Hunter when this team is healthy, he will be the better fantasy option regardless of what the lineup looks like.

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Mathurin has been tearing up defenses recently; he’ll enter the weekend having scored at least 25 points in two straight games. Friday’s game against the 76ers isn’t a favorable matchup, but Sunday’s game against the Wizards is. Mathurin has had success against some tough defenses this year, and he’ll look to take this red-hot stretch into the weekend, which could end with a monster night on Sunday to wrap up the week.

Anthony Black, Orlando Magic

Though Orlando only plays one game this weekend, it’s on Saturday in the semifinals of the NBA Cup. With only two games being played that day, Black’s value as a streamer increases, and it skyrockets now that he is a starter. The Knicks are a tough defense, but these teams have already faced off three times this year. During those, Black is averaging 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 block and 1.7 triples per game. Now, he’ll get a bump in minutes as a starter. This situation for Black could end up swinging matchups this weekend.

Centers:

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls

It has been a rough stretch for Vucevic and the Bulls, but this weekend provides an opportunity for them to end this seven-game losing streak. Charlotte has been better at defending the paint and rebounding lately, but they still aren’t great. That’s the Sunday matchup, which comes after they take on the Pelicans on Friday. So far in December, New Orleans has allowed 61 points per game in the paint.

Rudy Gobert, Minnesota Timberwolves

It has been a down year for Gobert, but he’s still had some big performances from time to time. He’ll match up against two teams that have struggled mightily on the glass lately: the Warriors and the Kings. Draymond Green (personal) is out on Friday, so Gobert will be matched up with Quinten Post. With Maxime Raynaud as a starter, the Kings have allowed 52.7 points in the paint per game. Over each team’s last 10 games, the Kings and Warriors have allowed the 28th and 29th-most rebounds per game.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Yes, I’d say we have gotten to the point where it is acceptable to put Embiid on this list. His availability has been limited, but he’s probable for Friday’s game against the Pacers, and he should be available to play the Hawks on Sunday since it isn’t part of a back-to-back. Both teams rank in the bottom three for rebounding percentage in December. Embiid isn’t dominating the glass like he used to, but it’s an opportunity for him to grab a few extra.