2025-26 NBA MVP ladder, race: Odds, power rankings, frontrunners including Gilgeous-Alexander, Jokic, Doncic

The three-man race for MVP continues in the NBA, but we have a new odds on leader at a few sports books. For the majority of the past four weeks, Nikola Jokic has led in terms of odds, but not anymore!

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (+160) Points Per Game: 32.8 (2nd)

Assists Per Game: 6.4 (15th)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.7 RPG (95th)

Oklahoma City is an NBA best 23-1 and riding a 14-game winning streak. The Thunder are in contention to break the 2015-16 Warriors regular season record of 73 wins and 9 losses. If that happens, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander would be a shoe-in to win the MVP like Steph Curry was that year.

During the Thunder’s 14-game winning streak, SGA averaged 32.4 points per game during that span and ranks sixth in offensive efficiency out of qualified players. SGA has scored 30 or more points in 11 of those 14 games and played 30 or fewer minutes in eight contests.

SGA is averaging a career-high in points (32.8), assists (6.4), field goal percentage (55.6%),three point percentage (44.3%) despite playing his second-lowest minutes per game (33.2) of his career (rookie year was the lowest).

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (+160) Points Per Game: 29.2 (5th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.3 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 11.0 (1st)

To start December, Nikola Jokic is on a tear with 30.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 11.3 assists for a triple double average. Denver is 3-1 in that span as Jokic has double-doubled twice and triple-doubled once. In the lone game he didn’t double-double at the least in that span, Jokic exploded for 40 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

The Nuggets are tied for the third-best record in the NBA (17-6) with the Lakers as they trail the Thunder and Pistons. With the pace the Thunder are at (23-1 record), Jokic will need more than a 30-point triple-double average to overthrow Gilgeous-Alexander.

3. Luka Doncic, Los Angeles Lakers (+270) Points Per Game: 35.0 (1st)

Assists Per Game: 9.1 (3rd)

Rebounds Per Game: 9.2 (T-13th)

In the Lakers’ last four games, Luka Doncic has missed two of those which didn’t impact his odds negatively at all. In the two games he did play, Doncic erupted for 38 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in a loss to the Suns, then posted a monster triple-double of 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists in a win over the 76ers.

When Doncic has taken the floor this season, he’s showcased his MVP caliber. The problem has been taking the floor. Doncic’s missed six games this year and played a combined 50 games last season for Dallas and Los Angeles, which was a career-low. From 2018-19 to 2023-24, Doncic played between 61 and 72 games. To be eligible for MVP, he must play at least 65 games, which he’s accomplished in five of seven seasons.

4. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons (+5000) Points Per Game: 27.5 (11th)

Rebounds Per Game: 6.4 (45th)

Assists Per Game: 9.3 (2nd)

Cade Cunningham‘s MVP chatter has started to quiet down, but his odds remain the same. To start December, Detroit is 3-1 and Cunningham averages 21.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 6.3 rebounds over four contests.

Cunningham’s scoring (21.3 ppg) and shooting efficiency’s have dropped to 42.9% from the field and 24% from three in that span compared to 47.7% and 34.2% in November. Cunningham ranks 11th in points per game on the year (27.5), second in assists (9.3), and the Pistons lead the East with a 19-5 record ranking second-best overall in the NBA behind the Thunder (23-1)

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers (+10000) Points Per Game: 31.7 (3rd)

Rebounds Per Game: 4.7 (T-100th)

Assists Per Game: 7.5 (8th)

Tyrese Maxey is still cooking. The 76ers’ star guard has scored 44, 35, 35, 12, and 28 points over the last five contests. Maxey’s attempted at least 24 field goal attempts in four of those five games as Philadelphia continues to work Joel Embiid back into the mix. Since Embiid’s return on November 30, Maxey’s MVP odds have dropped from +5000 to +7000 to +10000.

Stock Up

Not one player saw their stock increase by more than $20 for every $100 spent, so no one is included in the stock up market. Now, the question becomes, who will enter the power rankings next or see their stock rise?

Well, Alperen Sengun (+50000) made a short appearance on the list and dropped off, while Jaylen Brown (+50000), Jalen Brunson (+30000), and Donovan Mitchell (+20000) have all straddled the tier two list this season. Anthony Edwards (+25000) is the likely frontrunner to be in contention for the fourth or fifth spot in the MVP poll over the next few weeks, but it’s really just a three-man race for MVP this season after injuries wiped out some of the competition.

Stock Down

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (Off The Board) Points Per Game: 30.9 (4th)

Rebounds Per Game: 10.9 (5th)

Assists Per Game: 6.6 (17th)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to miss up the next three weeks at a minimum from a calf injury, which will make him ineligible to win the MVP. Antetokounmpo has already missed eight games and was having a terrific start to the season, especially in the first four games with averages of 36.3 points, 14.0 rebound, and 7.0 assists per game.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (+15000) Points Per Game: 26.2 (14th)

Rebounds Per Game: 12.9 (2nd)

Blocks Per Game: 3.6 (1st)

Victor Wembanyama has been out since November 14th and missed 11 game overall. To win MVP, the individual must play at least 65 games. That means Wemby could miss only six more contests for the whole year and that is unlikely. His start to the season was MVP worthy, but the Spurs’ goal will be for Wembanyama to be healthy for the playoffs. It looks like an MVP or Defensive Player of the Year trophy will have to wait another year for Wembanyama.

