Utah Jazz 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Lauri Markkanen, John Collins limited by injuries

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, now is a good time to recap the fantasy basketball season for all 30 teams.

In the following weeks, we will provide a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the NBA champion in June.

First up, the Utah Jazz, who wasted little time revealing their priorities for the 2024-25 season: playing their “youngsters” and increasing their chances of winning next month’s NBA Draft lottery.

Utah Jazz 2024-2025 Season Recap

Record: 17-65 (15th, West)

Offensive Rating: 110.2 (24th)

Defensive Rating: 119.4 (30th)

Net Rating: -9.2 (28th)

Pace: 100.85 (6th)

2025 NBA Draft Picks: 14.0 percent chance of winning the lottery; 21, 43, 52

After winning 31 games the season prior, the Utah Jazz entered the 2024-25 season with even lower expectations. With a loaded projected 2025 draft class headlined by Duke’s Cooper Flagg, it was clear that the front office’s goal would be to increase its odds of landing the first overall pick in May’s lottery. Utah wasted even less time cutting the minutes of its veterans than in either of the two seasons prior, and the result was a league-low 17 victories.

This approach led to just two rotation veterans surpassing 60 games played: guards Collin Sexton and Keyonte George. John Collins and Lauri Markkanen both failed to reach 50 games, and second-year forward Taylor Hendricks played just three games before suffering a gruesome leg fracture. While Utah finished the season with three top-100 fantasy players, none (Collins, Markkanen and Walker Kessler) reached 60 games. Besides strengthening their draft lottery odds, Utah’s approach to the season meant more opportunities for some of the team’s younger players.

Rookie guard Isaiah Collier would replace George in the starting lineup for good in late January, while fellow 2024 draft pick Kyle Filipowski and second-year forward Brice Sensabaugh also had their moments as Utah’s regular season concluded. However, lottery pick Cody Williams had a rough first season in the NBA, and his progress will be a critical storyline for the Jazz during Summer League play.

Fantasy Standout: Walker Kessler

As the lone top-100 player on the Jazz roster to play at least 50 games, Kessler is the choice by default. A disappointment during the 2023-24 campaign after finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting the season prior, the 7-footer rebounded nicely in 2024-25. In 58 appearances, Kessler averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes, shooting 66.3 percent from the field and 52.0 percent from the foul line. A top-50 player in nine-cat formats, Kessler was a top-10 player for fantasy managers willing to punt free throw percentage.

Just as encouraging for the young center was that he only averaged 1.5 turnovers per game; more often than not, centers average more turnovers than assists. February was Kessler’s best month, as he averaged 12.9 points, 15.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 2.2 blocks while shooting 74.7 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from the foul line. During that month, he returned top-20 value in nine-cat formats and top-30 value in eight-cat. And Kessler was a top-10 player in free-throw percentage-punt models. After being the subject of trade rumors last summer, his place within the Jazz rotation feels far more secure, and he’s extension-eligible this summer.

Fantasy Revelation: John Collins

Collins only appeared in 40 games due to injury, but he was far more valuable than expected when available. Averaging 19.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers per game, the veteran forward/center provided fourth-round value in eight- and nine-cat formats. Collins shot 52.7 percent from the field and 84.8 percent from the free throw line; the lone issue for fantasy managers (besides the availability) was his average of 2.7 turnovers per game.

Yet again the focus of trade rumors, Collins was not moved this season and has a player option worth $26.58 million for the 2025-26 campaign. Beyond the option, what happens with Collins’ fantasy value for next season may also depend on the draft lottery results. If Utah misses out on a top-3 pick, would the front office consider another “tank” in hopes of getting into position for a Darryn Peterson or AJ Dybantsa? Collins may not be worth a top-50 pick in drafts for multiple reasons, but his Yahoo! ADP should be much higher than it was going into the 2024-25 campaign (103).

Fantasy Disappointment: Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson has long been a superior option in points leagues than category leagues, but he provided little value in both this season. Limited to 37 games, he averaged 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 three-pointers, shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 79.7 percent from the foul line. Clarkson was ranked outside the top-200 in eight- and nine-cat formats, and he was barely a top-300 player in total games value according to Basketball Monster. He’s heading into a contract year, which may give the Jazz an interesting decision to make at next February’s trade deadline if the franchise continues to struggle to win games.

Lauri Markkanen:

Not wanting to be traded, Markkanen timed the signing of his extension so that he could not be moved during the 2024-25 season. Unfortunately, the Jazz forward appeared in a career-low 47 games, averaging 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 2.9 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes. Markkanen also had his worst season shooting-wise, as he made a career-low 42.3 percent of his attempts from the field. Expected by many to threaten top-25 fantasy value before the season began, he finished ranked outside the top-100 in eight-cat formats and just inside that threshold in nine-cat. Markkanen played his final game of the season on March 17, as a knee injury sidelined him for the final month.

Fantasy managers have seen Markkanen at his best during his first two seasons with the Jazz, so there’s no denying what he’s capable of when healthy. However, the combination of his subpar 2024-25 season and questions regarding Utah’s direction is likely to impact Lauri’s Yahoo! ADP negatively. Will he be worth grabbing within the first 50 picks in standard league drafts? Probably. But reaching for him toward the end of the second round in 12-team leagues would be a bit much, based on the factors mentioned above.

Collin Sexton:

After making 51 starts during the 2023-24 season, Sexton was a starter for 61 of his 63 appearances last season. He averaged 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 27.9 minutes, shooting 48 percent from the field and 86.5 percent from the foul line. Sexton’s lack of defensive production and turnovers negatively impacted his fantasy value, as he finished the season ranked outside the top-150 in nine-cat formats. The good news for managers in eight-cat formats was that he was considerably more valuable, sitting just outside the top-100.

Sexton remaining in the starting lineup when available gave him a higher fantasy floor, but the ceiling was limited due to the lack of defensive production. That end of the floor has never been an area where fantasy managers have expected to receive consistent value from Sexton, but he did record two steals in each of his final three appearances of the season. While Sexton is eligible for a contract extension this summer, Utah may hold off on making a decision on the guard’s long-term future to preserve cap space for the summer of 2026. Fantasy-wise, a case can be made for drafting Collin within the first 100 picks. However, many managers would be better off waiting until after that point in drafts to move for him.

Keyonte George:

After earning All-Rookie honors during the 2023-24 season, George’s 2024-25 campaign was interesting. He started 35 of the 67 games he appeared in, with Isaiah Collier taking over the starting point guard job in late January. George still recorded improved averages in points (16.8), rebounds (3.8), assists (5.6), steals (0.7) and three-pointers (2.6) compared to his first season with the Jazz, but there wasn’t much change in his efficiency. The second-year guard once again shot 39.1 percent from the field, and he was also responsible for 2.7 turnovers per game. While an 11th-round player in eight-cat formats, Keyonte failed to crack the top-200 in nine-cat.

George had three games of at least 30 points, and four with at least 10 assists. However, it’s fair to wonder who will be Utah’s point guard of the future, especially since he is more of a scorer than a distributor. Selecting George with a late-round pick in drafts wouldn’t be the worst idea, but it was clear that head coach Will Hardy believed more in Collier taking on the role of starting point guard as the season progressed. Whether or not that’s the case in the fall will impact how both guards are viewed within fantasy basketball.

Brice Sensabaugh:

Sensabaugh was another young Jazz player whose numbers improved last season, with the second-year forward averaging 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 20.2 minutes. Appearing in 71 games, Sensabaugh made 15 starts and shot 45.9 percent from the field and 89.0 percent from the foul line. While the season-long fantasy value remained low, the 6-foot-6 wing scored at least 22 points in each of his final three games.

Sensaubaugh scored 20 points or more on nine occasions, headlined by his 34-point effort in a blowout win over the Heat on January 4. A double-digit scorer in eight of his final nine games, the offensive end of the floor has not been the issue for Sensabaugh. If he’s to earn more playing time, it will come through improved play on the defensive end of the floor. Given his efficiency, he’s someone worth watching during the preseason. Brice could have deep-league value depending on how this June’s draft plays out for the Jazz.

Kyle Filipowski:

The 32nd overall pick in last June’s draft, Filipowski appeared in 72 games as a rookie. He was one of the young Jazz players whose opportunities increased after the calendar flipped to 2025, averaging 11.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 22.9 minutes per game from January 1 onward. Just as encouraging was Filipowski’s play to end the season, as he started Utah’s final 11 contests and contributed 14.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game. While he finished the season ranked outside the top-200 in eight- and nine-cat formats, Filipowski was an effective streamer during the “silly season.”

However, many of those opportunities presented themselves due to the absences of Lauri Markkanen and John Collins from the Jazz lineup, so the 6-foot-11 rookie’s production has to be taken with a grain of salt. Having a healthy Markkanen and Collins in the fold will unquestionably limit Filipowski’s fantasy ceiling in 2025-26, not to mention what could happen if Utah were to land Cooper Flagg or Ace Bailey in the draft. Filipowski won’t be a must-draft player in standard leagues this fall, but that doesn’t mean there’s no chance of him being valuable to fantasy managers at some point.

Isaiah Collier:

The second of Utah’s two first-round picks in the 2024 draft, Collier had his moments before a hamstring injury ruled him out for the team’s final three games. Unfortunately, the 6-foot-3 guard did not make his debut until November 7 after straining his hamstring during the preseason. The return from that injury slowed Collier early on, but his opportunities would begin to increase after Christmas. From January 5 onward, the rookie averaged 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers in 30.4 minutes, shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the foul line.

Collier would start 44 of his final 46 games, pushing Keyonte George to the bench. His fantasy value would remain low, but the rookie was worth a look for deep-league managers needing assists. Collier also defended his position reasonably well, even if that did not result in a high number of steals. His fantasy value for next season will depend on how the Jazz view the point guard position, especially with George still in the fold. While Collier won’t be a must-draft player in most fantasy leagues, being named the starter before the season begins would increase his value.

Taylor Hendricks:

After appearing in 40 games as a rookie, Hendricks began the 2024-25 season as a starter. Unfortunately, he only played three games, suffering a fractured fibula during a loss to the Mavericks on October 28. After shooting 4-of-7 from the field and scoring 12 points in the opener against Memphis, Hendricks was a combined 0-of-11 in losses to Golden State and Dallas. Cody Williams would move into the starting lineup in the immediate aftermath of Hendricks’ injury, but John Collins was promoted in mid-November and (when healthy) held onto that role until his season ended in mid-March.

Given where he began this season within the Jazz rotation, one would assume that Hendricks will be given every opportunity to compete for a place in the starting lineup once healthy. However, the sample size is not large enough to make him a must-draft player in most leagues. That said, Hendricks will be worth tracking during training camp due to his 3-and-D potential.

Cody Williams:

The tenth overall pick in last June’s draft, Williams began the season in the Jazz rotation. Unfortunately, the rookie wing was unable to do much with his opportunities when available. Making 50 appearances, Williams averaged 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.7 three-pointers in 21.2 minutes. Having made 21 starts, he shot 32.3 percent from the field and 72.5 percent from the foul line.

Williams’ season would end prematurely in early April, as a case of mononucleosis sidelined him for the final seven games. Due to the lackluster production, Williams was not worth the risk in fantasy leagues once the Jazz began sitting their veterans. Summer League will be critical for him, as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing rookie campaign. And given the players expected to go at the top of this summer’s draft, Williams may face added competition for rotation minutes in the fall.

Restricted Free Agents: Micah Potter, Oscar Tshiebwe

Unrestricted Free Agents: None

Player Option: John Collins