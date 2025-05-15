Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Title window slammed shut in Brew City

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, now is a good time to recap the fantasy basketball season for all 30 teams.

In the following weeks, we will provide a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the NBA champion in June.

Today, we’re doing a deep dive on a team whose future is very much in flux after another heartbreaking finish to the season.

Milwaukee Bucks 2024-2025 Season Recap

Record: 48-34 (5th, East)

Offensive Rating: 115.1 (10th)

Defensive Rating: 112.7 (12th)

Net Rating: 2.4 (11th)

Pace: 99.92 (14th)

2025 NBA Draft Picks: 47th pick

Just four short years after winning the title, Milwaukee looks like a team headed to the lottery in the 2026 NBA Draft. Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in the playoffs, and it’s unlikely he plays at all next season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to play for another team, and the Bucks could lose key contributors in the offseason.

Milwaukee will likely be one of the busiest teams of the summer, and this roster could get a complete overhaul in the coming months. With limited cap space and a dearth of future picks, the Bucks’ front office will have to get creative with its roster management, and it’s anyone’s guess what the starting five will be on opening night of the 2025-26 campaign.

Let’s recap last season’s fantasy performances and look ahead to 2025-26 (as best as we can).

Fantasy Standout and Revelation: Damian Lillard

There were no revelations on this team outside of Dame, who was also the team’s best player from a fantasy perspective. The Bucks’ roster exemplifies the term “top heavy,” thanks to many unremarkable performances across the board.

Lillard finished his second season in Milwaukee with averages of 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.4 triples while shooting 44.8% from the floor, 92.1% from the charity stripe and 37.6% from downtown.

The superstar guard’s numbers were similar to those he produced in his first season with the Bucks, though he was limited to just 58 games. Lillard missed the final 14 games of the regular season due to a blood clot in his calf, and he tore his left Achilles in Game 4 of the first round of the playoffs on April 27.

Lillard will turn 35 this offseason, and he faces an uphill climb to get back on the court following such a severe injury. He could miss the entire 2025-26 campaign, but Lillard will likely stick around in Milwaukee through the end of his current contract. He has a player option for the 2026-27 campaign for a cool $58 million.

Fantasy managers can leave him undrafted in 2025 and keep a close eye on his recovery process throughout the year.

Fantasy Disappointment: Kyle Kuzma

The 2024-25 campaign was among the worst in Kuzma’s career, as he averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 boards, 2.3 assists, 0.9 “stocks,” and 1.5 triples across 29.8 minutes in 65 games.

He was dealt to Milwaukee midseason and appeared in 33 games for the Bucks. His minutes got a bump from 27.7 to 31.8, but his production wasn’t much better with his new team.

There wasn’t much to write home about for Kuzma as a Buck, and the low point of his season came in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Pacers in which he logged the Tony Snell donut special line of straight zeroes across 22 minutes.

Despite a disappointing performance to close out the season, the future could be bright for Kuzma in Milwaukee. With Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sights set on greener pastures and multiple frontcourt options potentially leaving in the offseason, Kuzma could earn a featured role for Bucks in 2025-26.

Keep an eye on the team’s offseason moves. If Kuzma is the proverbially “last man standing” when the dust clears, he’ll be worth a look as a mid-rounder in 25-26 fantasy drafts.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Giannis Antetokounmpo:

Have we seen the last of the Greek Freak in a Bucks uniform? If so, it’s been a crazy, wild and beautiful ride.

Antetokounmpo finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 20.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.2 swats and 0.2 triples. He logged 34.2 minutes per game across 67 appearances and shot 60.1% from the field, 22.2% from three and a career-low 61.7% from the charity stripe.

Giannis finished 53rd in per-game fantasy hoops value due to his abysmal free-throw percentage and his lofty number of attempts. The huge number of misses at the charity stripe sank his fantasy value, but if you drafted him, you were surely using a punt FT% build. For managers punting Giannis’ worst category, he ranked third on a per-game basis.

The efficiency suffered, but Giannis’ counting stats were off the chart once again, as he averaged at least 27/11/5 for the seventh straight season. He finished with a monster 59/14/7/2/3 line against the Pistons on November 13 for the second-highest point total of his career.

Giannis posted 11 triple-doubles to set a new personal best after posting 10 of them a season ago. On April 3, he demolished the Sixers with a 35/17/20 line to set a new career high in the assist department.

Fit certainly matters, but Giannis will be a fantasy stud wherever he lands this offseason.

Brook Lopez:

Bro Lo defended his title as “Fantasy’s Most Boring Player,” extending a run of monotonous dominance unmatched by any of his peers. The veteran ended his 17th season with averages of 13 points, five rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.6 steals, 1.9 blocks and 1.7 triples with 50.9/82.6/37.3 shooting splits and just 1.1 turnovers. He ranked 65th in per-game fantasy hoops value.

The big man’s highlight of the season came on November 13 against the Pistons when he went for 29/8 with five blocks and five triples.

In seven seasons with Milwaukee, Lopez has been a steady contributor, posting 12.9 points, 5.1 boards, 1.2 dimes, 0.6 steals, 2.0 swats, 1.7 treys and 1.0 turnovers. He’s logged at least 68 games in six of seven seasons with the Bucks. After playing just 13 games in the 2021-22 season, he’s logged 78, 79 and 80 games across the last three.

Despite turning 37 during the season, Lopez logged his most minutes in nine seasons with 31.8 per game during the 2024-25 campaign. A slow and steady producer throughout his career and especially since joining the Bucks, expect more of the same from Lopez in 2025-26.

He’s set for unrestricted free agency, and the veteran shot-blocker and floor-spacer could look to join a contender in the autumn years of his career.

Bobby Portis:

Big Bobby P logged a career-low 49 games in 2024-25 due in large part to a 25-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. When on the court, however, he was productive as usual.

Portis finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 triples across 25.4 minutes per game. He shot a career-best 83.6% from the free throw line to go with a 46.6% mark from the field and a 36.5% mark from beyond the arc. Portis committed just 1.2 turnovers, and his numbers were good for a finish of 106th in per-game fantasy hoops value.

Portis played primarily off the bench this season, but he averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 boards, 4.9 dimes, 1.3 steals, 1.3 swats and 2.3 triples across seven starts.

Portis has proven to be quite durable throughout his career, and the 30-year-old should have plenty of potential suitors if he chooses to decline his $13.4 million player option for 2025-26. He could be a top-100 guy depending on his landing spot.

Gary Trent Jr.:

Trent Jr. signed a one-year deal with Milwaukee last offseason to address spacing and shooting concerns, and he finished the season with 2.4 triples on 41.6% shooting from beyond the arc.

Trent also averaged 11.1 points, 2.3 boards, 1.2 dimes and a steal while committing just 0.6 turnovers. The biggest moments of his season came in Games 3 and 5 of the first-round playoff series with Indiana in which he dropped 37 with nine triples and 33 with eight triples, respectively.

He’ll likely test the waters of free agency this summer. Where he lands will matter, but fantasy managers know what they’re getting from GTJ at this point. He’s a threes and steals specialist whose offense is hot and cold from night to night.

Taurean Prince:

Prince joined the Bucks on a one-year deal, and he played on a third team in as many seasons. He averaged 8.2 points, 3.6 boards, 1.9 dimes, 1.0 steals and 1.8 triples across 27.1 minutes for Milwaukee in 80 games.

Prince shot a career-high 43.9% from beyond the arc, and he’ll likely be on the hunt for a new team in unrestricted free agency this summer. The elite floor-spacer should have no problem landing a new deal outside of Milwaukee, but he’ll be a better on-court option than fantasy hoops contributor.

Kevin Porter Jr.:

After an arrest in 2023, KPJ missed the entire 2023-24 campaign before landing with the Clippers on a two-year deal last offseason. He was dealt to the Bucks and logged 30 games with Milwaukee to close out the campaign.

In those 30 games, Porter Jr. averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals and a triple cross 19.9 minutes. His 49.4/87.1/40.8 shooting splits were the most efficient of his career, and he had some notable moments with Milwaukee.

Porter Jr. logged a 10/11/14 triple-double on March 5 against the Mavericks and a 28/4/5/1 line against the Hawks on March 30. KPJ has a $2.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season, and he could see big minutes if he chooses to stick around in Brew City.

Ryan Rollins:

Rollins was drafted in 2022 by the Warriors, and he’s played for three teams across the last three seasons. He averaged career highs across the board with 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.9 triples while shooting 48.7/80/40.8 splits across 14.6 minutes.

The young guard appeared in 56 games and posted slightly better numbers across 20 starts. He’ll be a restricted free agent this summer, and the Bucks may choose to bring him back, especially with Lillard set to miss most if not all of next season.

AJ Green:

Green wrapped up his third NBA season with career highs across the board, going for 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 triples across 22.7 minutes in 73 games. He shot 42.9/81.5/42.7 splits, marking the most efficient season of his career from beyond the arc.

Green earned seven regular season starts, and his numbers were similar to the rest of his games. The highlight of his 2024-25 campaign was his final game. Green logged 46 minutes in the closeout Game 5 against Indiana and went for 19/4/1 with a block and six triples.

Heading into Year 4, Green may be in line for a big boost in playing time due to Damian Lillard’s severe injury.

Restricted Free Agents: Ryan Rollins

Unrestricted Free Agents: Stanley Umude, Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Jericho Sims, Brook Lopez

Club Option: None

Player Option: Pat Connaughton, Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis