Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Luka Doncic set to be next Laker Legend

While the NBA Playoffs are in full swing, now is a good time to recap the fantasy basketball season for all 30 teams.

In the following weeks, we will provide a recap for each team, starting with the team with the worst record and concluding with the NBA champion in June.

The first year with JJ Redick at the helm was cut short by an earlier exit than expected, but with Luka Doncic in town, the Lakers will be contenders for years to come.

Los Angeles Lakers 2024-25 Season Recap

Record: 50-32 (3rd, West, lost first round)

Offensive Rating: 106.7 (29th)

Defensive Rating: 115.7 (24th)

Net Rating: -19.1 (27th)

Pace: 98.22 (23rd)

2024 Draft Picks: 55

There’s always a spotlight on the Lakers, but it felt like it was stronger than ever this season. Former ESPN analyst and LeBron James’ co-host on the Mind the Game podcast JJ Redick was set to make the jump from the broadcast booth to the sidelines. Though he had displayed a knowledge for the game on the microphone, there were questions about how it would translate to a coaching role. From day one, there were comparisons between Redick’s record with the team and former head coach Darvin Ham’s record as the season progressed. Things only got more hectic when they traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic overnight with no warning that either player would even have a chance of being moved. Still, Redick did a good job in the regular season, but there were too many obstacles to overcome in their series against Minnesota, and they lost in five games.

The spotlight isn’t going anywhere, but the chaos of adjusting on the fly should have subsided. They’ll have a full offseason to get Doncic integrated (he missed two months before making his debut for the Lakers), and they’ll try to make moves to build a roster that fits Luka’s strengths. Oh, and they still have LeBron James. Though there was a lot of criticism about the Lakers, the future is looking bright for them, and their timeline to compete no longer runs out when LeBron retires.

Fantasy Standout: LeBron James

He’s not what he once was, but James is still contributing at a high level. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.1 triples in 70 games this season. That allowed him to provide second-round value in nine-cat leagues, which he has only failed to accomplish twice in his career. His 24.4 points per game were his lowest scoring average since his rookie year, but it was still 13th in the league.

Of course, even if it sometimes feels like it, LeBron can’t play forever. He has a player option for next season, but he will be a free agent after that. He’s producing at such a high level that it’s hard to consider, but from this point on, every season could be his last. He’s still among the best players in the league, but to ensure he has a chance to win another ring, Redick could opt to drop his minutes next season. We’ve been expecting that to happen for years, and while it hasn’t happened yet, it’s difficult to imagine a 40-year-old playing 34.9 minutes per game for 70 games, which he did this season.

Fantasy Revelation: Austin Reaves

Reaves has continued to improve every season, and this was his best one yet. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 triples per game across his 73 appearances this season. Those marks were all new career highs for him, which resulted in top-50 value in nine-cat leagues.

After the trade for Luka, Reaves was even better, which is surprising. He averaged 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.3 threes in 26 games alongside Doncic. Despite needing to share touches with another ball dominant star, Reaves was able to have more success late in the season, though it didn’t translate in the playoffs. He struggled in LA’s loss to Minnesota, which does leave some questions about his future value. However, fantasy basketball is played during the regular season, and Reaves was incredible there. He should continue to play a significant role for the Lakers, especially if they want to keep LeBron fresh for the playoffs.

Fantasy Disappointment: Jaxson Hayes

It’s hard to truly be disappointed in Hayes, but the expectations for him to contribute in fantasy after the trade deadline were high. He didn’t really have competition for minutes at center. He started 32 times after Anthony Davis was traded away, and he averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 block in 21.9 minutes per game.

Hayes had a golden opportunity to have an excellent run and earn himself a decent-sized contract this summer. His competition for minutes at center were Alex Len and Christian Koloko, yet it got to the point that Redick opted to use Dorian Finney-Smith at center in a series against Rudy Gobert because he felt it was more effective. Whether or not it was the right strategy, if Hayes had been better, it wouldn’t have been something Redick considered. Hayes was a hot pickup after the trade, but he didn’t take advantage of the situation.

Fantasy Recaps/Look-Aheads

Luka Doncic

Doncic appeared in 28 games for the Lakers after the shocking deal that ended his time in Dallas. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.6 threes per game, which is a generational season for most but was considered a disappointment for Luka. He had been sidelined since Christmas Day with a calf injury by the time he made his debut for the Lakers nearly two months later. Before that, he had already been dealing with some other nagging injuries that forced him to miss some time.

Redick has already emphasized the need for everyone to be in championship shape next season, and if you hadn’t heard, part of the reason that Mavericks GM Nico Harrison traded Doncic was that he was out of shape. That report was leaked in numerous ways, though it may have mostly been to justify the deal. Perhaps that adds fuel to the fire for Doncic, but either way, he was never at his best for the Lakers, which can be attributed to the injuries that forced him to miss time. A full offseason with his new team should work wonders for Luka. Expect him to be one of the best players in fantasy basketball again next season.

Dalton Knecht

Los Angeles drafted Knecht with the No. 17 pick in the draft last summer, and he was quickly able to make an impact. That’s the hope when you draft a 23-year-old in the first round. However, things changed when he was sent to Charlotte for Mark Williams, only for the deal to be rescinded. Though he had a few strong performances after that, he struggled overall and wasn’t part of the rotation by the end of the year. He made 78 appearances as a rookie and averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 threes per game.

The Lakers already tried to trade him once, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they explored moving him again this summer. They need center help, and he’s one of their more valuable trade assets. If he’s back in LA, he’ll be a nice reserve scorer. However, if he ends up elsewhere, and it’s a situation where he starts and sees plenty of shots, he may be able to make an impact next season, especially in points leagues.

Rui Hachimura

Hachimura was a starter from day one for the Lakers and was a consistent producer for them throughout the year. He averaged 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 triples per game. Hachimura hovered inside the top 150 in nine-cat leagues for the second straight season, though he hasn’t excelled in any individual category. Unless the Lakers make big roster changes this summer, he should play a significant role as a starter once again next season. However, the 27-year-old won’t have much room for growth, since he won’t see a dramatic increase in usage during a full season with Luka Doncic in town.

Dorian Finney-Smith

The Lakers acquired DFS at the end of December in a deal that sent D’Angelo Russell to Brooklyn. Finney-Smith played in 43 games for the Lakers and averaged 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.9 threes per game. He is a solid veteran that can still make an impact on both sides of the floor. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Dallas, which means he is very familiar with playing with Luka. As a starter, he can still be a solid source of defensive stats and triples, but with the way roster is currently constructed, he likely won’t play a large enough role to provide standard league value next season. Still, he’ll hold some upside as a spot starter.

Jordan Goodwin

After originally joining the Lakers on a 10-day deal, Goodwin played well enough to earn a contract for the remainder of the season. They have a team option to bring him back, and while the numbers weren’t gaudy, he played well enough to deserve a roster spot next season. In his 29 appearances, he averaged 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one steal per game. Assuming he returns, he’ll be a solid depth piece for LA, but he’ll likely only hold legitimate fantasy value as an injury replacement.

Jarred Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt missed the final two months of last season with a midfoot sprain, and then had surgery on both of his feet in the offseason, so he didn’t suit up for the Lakers until January. Still, he played in 36 games and averaged 4.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and one steal per game. Vanderbilt is an elite defender, but his offensive game is incredibly limited. If he sees a bump in usage next season, he should be able to provide rebounds and steals, but that will be the extent of his fantasy impact.

Gabe Vincent

His first season with the Lakers was disappointing, but Vincent was more productive in year two. He averaged 6.4 points, 1.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 threes in 21.2 minutes per game. Vincent earned a contract with Los Angeles after a strong playoff run with the Heat, but he has never finished inside the top 200 in nine-cat leagues. That is unlikely to change next season.

Restricted Free Agents: Christian Koloko

Unrestricted Free Agents: Jaxson Hayes, Markieff Morris, Alex Len

Team Option: Jordan Goodwin

Player Option: LeBron James, Dorian Finney-Smith