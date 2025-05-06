Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors Preview: 2025 NBA Playoffs series prediction, schedule

This is only the third time in NBA history that the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds meet in the playoffs. However, the last time was two years ago and also included the Warriors (vs. Lakers, a series won by Los Angeles, who was then swept in the conference finals by eventual champion Denver). Here is what to know from this series.

When does the Timberwolves vs. the Warriors begin?

Minnesota travels to Golden State for the series opener on Tuesday night, May 6, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern. This is a fast turnaround for the Warriors, who played in a Game 7 in Houston on Sunday.

Minnesota vs. Golden State Playoffs Schedule 2025

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary)

Game 1: Warriors at Timberwolves (Tue. May 6, 9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Warriors at Timberwolves (Thu. May 8, 8:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Timberwolves at Warriors (Sat. May 10, 8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 4: Timberwolves at Warriors (Mon. May 12, 10 ET, ESPN)

Game 5: Warriors at Timberwolves (Wed. May 14, TBD, TNT)*

Game 6: Timberwolves at Warriors (Sun. May 18, TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Warriors at Timberwolves (Tue. May 20, 8:30 ET, ESPN)*

Player to watch: Jaden McDaniels

Nobody guarded Stephen Curry more in the regular season than Jaden McDaniels. Per NBA.com, McDaniels spent 28:40 matched up with Curry across four regular season matchups. The next closest was Keegan Murray at 18:50. Curry averaged 28.8 points per game against Minnesota in the regular season, and the Warriors went 3-1 in their matchups. The last time these teams played was in January, and Golden State’s lineup looks quite different. That shouldn’t change things for McDaniels, who averaged four fouls per game in the first round. They need him on the floor and making life difficult for Curry.

McDaniels enjoyed the best statistical season of his career this year, and that translated into 17.4 points per game in the first round. The Warriors’ defense will be keyed in on slowing down Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, and McDaniels will need to step up as a scorer. He only averaged 10.8 points per game against the Warriors in the regular season. This series is a big opportunity for him on both ends of the floor.

—Noah Rubin, Rotoworld basketball analyst

Keys to watch for in Minnesota vs. Golden State

1) How do the Warriors handle the Timberwolves’ size?

Golden State’s most-used lineup — and arguably best — in the first round was a small-ball five with Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jimmy Butler III and Draymond Green at center (it had a +13.9 net rating).

That lineup will struggle to defend a huge Minnesota starting five of Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. It’s an issue of size. Steve Kerr can start Butler on Ant and Green on Randle to try and slow the two Minnesota shot creators (or swap the Butler/Green assignments), but there are potential mismatches elsewhere, such as who guards Gobert? The French big man punished the Lakers in the last series when they went small (particularly in the closeout game). Kerr could play a lot of Kevon Looney to match up with Gobert, but that still leaves a smaller player on McDaniels while at the same time hurting the Warriors’ offense. Gary Payton II could get heavy minutes this season because of his defense.

Golden State’s ultimate concern is this: A big Minnesota team plays nearly as good of defense as Houston, but led by Edwards, the Timberwolves’ offense is exponentially better. Especially if Randle plays at the level he did against the Lakers.

2) Draymond Green vs. Rudy Gobert

There’s more than a little history here.

Draymond Green put Rudy Gobert in a headlock and was ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/ub7ZT34WiL — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 15, 2023

In a playoffs where the referees have permitted — if not outright green lit — increased physicality, letting Green and Gobert go at it with the proverbial gloves off could impact the series.

Another thing to watch with Green and Gobert: Will one have a big offensive impact in a game or games? When they did (Gobert in Game 5 vs. the Lakers, Green early in Game 7 vs. the Rockets), it’s a huge boost for their team.

—Kurt Helin, NBC Sports lead NBA writer

Predictions

Jay Croucher (NBC Sports Lead Betting Analyst): Timberwolves in 6

Minnesota is a version of Houston that can actually score. The Wolves will give GSW a lot of the same issues the Rockets did - size, athleticism, speed - but instead of Jalen Green as chief protagonist on offense it’ll be Anthony Edwards.

This Minnesota team looks improved on last year’s version that entered the conference finals as heavy favorite - they’re more versatile now and can play more styles. Their ability to play super big, or go 5 out with elite spacing and switching, should be too much for Golden State.

Drew Dinsick (NBC Sports Betting Analyst): Timberwolves in 5

Golden State has the best offensive player in the series with Steph and the experience with vet players and coach, but the numbers look bad in terms of overall matchup here, and the Warriors are coming out of a truly physical seven-game series that may have taken the wind out of their sails. Minnesota has had a propensity for playing with their food so I’m prepared to be wrong and would love a better price for them in series than what is currently available but it’s looking like a clean win for Minnesota to me.

Kurt Helin (NBC Sports lead NBA writer): Timberwolves in 6

Before the playoffs tipped off, I predicted Golden State would advance to the Western Conference Finals, but after seeing Minnesota in person in the first round and watching the Warriors vs. Rockets games, I changed my mind. Anthony Edwards is ready for his star turn and will be the best player in this series (sorry, Steph), the Timberwolves’ defense will challenge the Warriors as much or more than Houston, and Minnesota brings size across the board that Golden State will struggle to handle. The Warriors with Butler will not go quietly, but this is a rough matchup for them, if they thought the Rockets were physical…

