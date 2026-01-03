 Skip navigation
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
NCAA Football: Holiday Bowl-Arizona at Southern Methodist
Jennings throws for 278 yards to lead SMU to 24-19 Holiday Bowl win over No. 21 Arizona
NCAA Football: Duke's Mayo Bowl-Wake Forest at Mississippi State
Robby Ashford leads Wake Forest past Mississippi State 43-29 in Duke’s Mayo Bowl

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_260103.jpg
Rice fires Arsenal 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260103.jpg
Gabriel powers Arsenal level with Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260103.jpg
Evanilson capitalizes on Gabriel’s error

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Clippers center Ivica Zubac expected to return Saturday vs. Celtics

  
Published January 3, 2026 01:21 PM

After missing five games due to a sprained ankle, Clippers center Ivica Zubac is off the injury report and is expected to return Saturday night when Boston comes to Los Angeles.

Zubac limped off the court during the Clippers’ game on Dec. 20 against the Lakers with what turned out to be a Grade 2 sprained ankle. Zubac is averaging 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, with his counting stats and efficiency down slightly from last season. A key reason for the dip is that defenses were more focused on him and collapsing down, and the Clippers were not making defenses pay for that choice.

That has changed with Zubac out. The Clippers face the Celtics looking for their seventh straight win, with the previous six wins all by double-digits. The turnaround starts with Kawhi Leonard playing some of his best regular-season ball in years, including dropping 45 on the Jazz in the latest win. The Clippers have also benefited from a lot of 3-point shooting luck during this stretch, shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc on increased volume in their last six games, while their opponents have gone cold, shooting below 25% from deep.

Tyronn Lue has found something in rookie backup center Yanic Konan Niederhäuser, who has played well enough with Zubac out to justify minutes even with the starter’s return.

