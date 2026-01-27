How to watch LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA excitement begins at 8:00 PM ET when the Milwaukee Bucks head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Then, at 10 PM ET, it’s the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz in a West Coast showdown. Live coverage of tonight’s doubleheader begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Click here to sign up for Peacock!

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Preview:

Tonight’s game marks the third and final meeting of the season between the Clippers and Jazz. Utah won the first matchup 129-108 at home on October 22, before Los Angeles answered back with a 118-101 victory on January 1 to even the series.

The Clippers enter tonight’s game on a hot streak, going 15-3 over their last 18 games, including wins in eight of their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Jazz are still searching for consistency, having lost six of their last seven and 12 of their last 15 overall.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 27

Tonight, Tuesday, January 27 Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers - 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.