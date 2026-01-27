 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Jada Richard scores 20 as No. 6 LSU women beat Florida 89-60
NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Brigham Young
Top-ranked Arizona withstands late rally by No. 13 BYU to remain unbeaten with 86-83 win
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Minnesota
How to watch No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 3 Michigan: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
Should conference championships be played indoors?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

  
Published January 27, 2026 10:29 AM

Tonight’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA excitement begins at 8:00 PM ET when the Milwaukee Bucks head to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Then, at 10 PM ET, it’s the LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz in a West Coast showdown. Live coverage of tonight’s doubleheader begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Preview:

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Preview:

Tonight’s game marks the third and final meeting of the season between the Clippers and Jazz. Utah won the first matchup 129-108 at home on October 22, before Los Angeles answered back with a 118-101 victory on January 1 to even the series.

The Clippers enter tonight’s game on a hot streak, going 15-3 over their last 18 games, including wins in eight of their last nine games. Meanwhile, the Jazz are still searching for consistency, having lost six of their last seven and 12 of their last 15 overall.

NBA: Toronto Raptors at Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA power rankings 2025-26: Thunder remain on top, Rockets shoot up to second in front of Pistons
The dog days of the season in January is when we see some odd results.

How to watch LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz:

  • When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 27
  • Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

  • Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers - 8 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

How to sign up for Peacock:

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more.

