How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday action features an exciting tripleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Orlando Magic go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview:

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 111-85 last night in Minnesota. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 26 points, 7 assists, and 4 steals, passing John Havlicek and tying Paul Pierce for 19th on the all-time scoring list with 26,397 career points.

The Timberwolves were held to a season-low 85 points in their fifth straight loss, the team’s longest losing streak since dropping six consecutive games in 2022. Minnesota has fallen to seventh in the Western Conference playoff race, which would put the Timberwolves into the Play-In Tournament.

Anthony Edwards finished with a game-high 32 points and 11 rebounds. The sixth-year guard is on pace for career-highs in scoring (29.7 ppg), field goal percentage (49.9%), and three-point percentage (41%).

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves :

When: Tonight, Monday, January 26

Tonight, Monday, January 26 Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

