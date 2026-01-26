How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday action features an exciting tripleheader. The Orlando Magic go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at 7:00 PM ET. Then, at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Preview:

Tonight’s game marks the second of four meetings between the Magic and Cavaliers this season. Orlando looks to bounce back after falling 119-105 to Cleveland at home on Saturday in their third straight loss. Paolo Banchero scored a team-high 27 points, Desmond Bane finished with 20, and Anthony Black added 16. Orlando shot just 27.5% from three-point range.

The Cavaliers look to extend their win streak to four games when they host the Magic tonight. Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 36 points in Saturday’s victory. He is currently ranked sixth in the league with 29.1 points per game putting him on pace for a career-high.

Jaylon Tyson finished with 17 points. The 2024 first-round pick has started each of the last six games for Cleveland and is averaging 18.6 points per game over his last eight.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 26

Tonight, Monday, January 26 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics - 8:00 PM on NBCSN and Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 PM on NBCSN and Peacock

