NBA Offseason Trade/Free Agent Rumors 2026: Austin Reaves seeks max, coaching search updates

While the NBA Finals are drawing most of the headlines — especially with the Knicks in them, energizing America’s media capital — the NBA continues to move toward the draft, and with that free agency and trade rumors are flying around. Here are some of the latest.

Austin Reaves to ask for max

One of the Lakers’ offseason priorities is to re-sign Austin Reaves. He showed he was a great fit last season as the secondary shot creator next to Luka Doncic, averaging a career-high 23.3 points per game, plus he dished out 5.5 assists per night and shot 36% from 3-point range. The question is simply the years and money.

Reaves is going to ask for a max deal from the Lakers, reports Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times during an appearance on the Lakers’ cable network Spectrum SportsNet.

“Based on what I understand, what I keep hearing, Austin wants the max. Is he willing to give the Lakers a hometown deal? I’m not so sure about that.”

Technically, he’s only giving the Lakers a discount if another team is offering the max (or at least more than the Lakers), and we have yet to see that team emerge. Based on the NBA’s latest projections given to teams, the Lakers can give Reaves a max of five years, $239.3 million (that is a couple of million less than the number commonly reported). Reaves gave the Lakers a huge break on his last contract, but this is the chance for the 28-year-old to get his generational-wealth contract, and, understandably, he is going to take all the money he can get.

He’s also not going to get the max, not in a tax-apron NBA. This is a negotiation: his agent should come in asking for the max, while the Lakers will start the bidding lower, and the sides will look for middle ground. Reaves is a free agent, and the two teams with cap space — Brooklyn and Chicago — could come in with four-year, $177.4 million max offers. However, the Bulls already have Josh Giddey, and Reaves seems like a poor fit alongside him. Brooklyn may be interested, but they are giving the max to a franchise anchor player, and Reaves is good but not that.

In league circles, the expectation is that the Lakers and Reaves reach a deal, likely in the five-year, $200 million range (the Lakers could go lower, four years at $160 million, too).

The Times’ Turner also said this, and it may be the most likely outcome with LeBron James this summer.

“I’m gonna throw this out there: Lebron comes back on a two-year deal at $25 million per season with a player option and a no-trade clause.”

Kings want to trade star

Sacramento wants to get off of at least one of its three big contracts this offseason — Zach LaVine ($48.9 million), Domantas Sabonis (owed $94.1 million across next two seasons), or DeMar DeRozan ($25.7 million) — reports Kings Insider James Ham on the Locked on Kings podcast. He also thinks Sabonis is the most likely to be on the move.

“I think Domantas Sabonis, out of all of their larger contract players, still has the most value. He’s got more value than Zach LaVine. He’s got more value than DeMar DeRozan. He’s got more value than Malik Monk.”

Sacramento, maybe more than any team, is stuck with contracts that do not play well in the more fiscally conservative apron era. Sabonis is a good offensive center (in his last healthy season, he averaged 19.1 points and 13.9 rebounds per game), but this contract is way above market value for him, and other teams will want picks attached (unless it’s a swap of bad contracts). LaVine and DeRozan are moving into the last year of their deals, so there may be a team looking to clear cap space in a year that has interest, but it would be limited.

Going to be an interesting summer in Sacramento.

Thunder not trading Holmgren

Overreaction is the name of the game for creators looking for clicks and podcast listeners, but the smart teams are more measured. The Knicks have been measured and patient, and look at them. The Spurs are the most patient organization in the league. Oklahoma City won a ring and was the No. 1 seed in the West three years running because it does not do rash, impulsive things.

Which means the Thunder are not trading Chet Holmgren this offseason and are not jumping into the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, reports Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman. Antetokounmpo is very expensive, seven years older than Holmgren, and hasn’t been able to stay healthy long enough for a playoff run in years. The Thunder are not going to stand still, but they believe that if Jalen Williams and/or Ajay Mitchell were healthy, they would be playing in the NBA Finals right now. They are not about to break up a title team after one series loss.

That said, the tax apron is coming for the Thunder, and that could mean Lu Dort and other OKC fan favorites will be out the door.

Coaching search updates

• The Portland Trail Blazers are down to three candidates: Minnesota assistant Micah Nori, Boston assistant Tyler Lashbrook and Portland’s interim (and technically current) coach Tiago Splitter, reports Marc Stein and Jake Fischer at The Stein Line. The search in Portland has been slowed a little because new team owner Tom Dundon also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes, and they are in the Stanley Cup Final.

• The Chicago Bulls were high on Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney, but Orlando signed him (although he doesn’t start work until after the NBA Finals). With that, the Bulls are expected to narrow down their list of candidates in the next week or so, reports Stein and Fischer. Among the names they said to watch are Bulls assistant Wes Unseld Jr., Thunder assistant Dave Bliss, current Trail Blazers coach Tiago Splitter, and the Pelicans interim coach for much of the season James Borrego. The Bulls reportedly did reach out to BYU coach Kevin Young, but those talks went nowhere. Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto also said to keep an eye on Hornets assistant Lamar Skeeter.

• The Dallas Mavericks reached out to a pair of college coaches — Duke’s Jon Scheyer and Michigan’s Dusty May — to “try to determine if there is any interest,” Stein and Fischer report. Scheyer was Cooper Flagg’s coach in the star forward’s one year at Duke. Other names to watch include former Portland (and Atlanta and Milwaukee) head coach Terry Stotts, Minnesota assistant Micah Nori, Houston assistant Royal Ivey, Toronto assistant Jama Mahlalela and Boston assistant Tony Dobbins.

