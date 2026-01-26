How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics: Live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday action features an exciting tripleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Orlando Magic go head-to-head with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then, at 8:00 PM ET, it’s the Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch each game and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Portland Trail Blazers:

Portland’s four-game win streak was snapped last Friday at home, in the team’s 110-98 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Shaedon Sharpe and Jrue Holiday led the way for the Trail Blazers with 21 points each, Toumani Camara scored 16, and Donovan Clingan finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Deni Avdija did not play on Friday due to a lower back strain. Avdija has led Portland in scoring this season (26 ppg) and is on pace for career-highs in scoring, assists (6.9 apg), and threes made (2.3 per game). He is listed as a game-time decision for tonight’s matchup.

Despite the loss, Portland has been one of the league’s best teams in January, winning 9 of its last 12 games. The Trail Blazers are looking for their first winning season and first playoff appearance since the 2020-21 season.

Boston Celtics:

The Celtics are coming off a 114-111 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Jaylen Brown finished with a game-high 33 points, while Anfernee Simons added 21 off the bench.

Brown, who was recently named as a starter for this year’s All-Star game, has 25 games with over 30 points this season. He is on pace for career highs in points per game (29.8), assists (4.9), and field goals made per game (10.9).

The Celtics are 13-6 over their last 19 games, powered by their three-point shot. Boston is second in the NBA in both three-pointers made per game (15.8) and three-pointers attempted per game (42.7). Boston is currently ranked third in the league in scoring defense (110.3).

How to watch Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 26

Tonight, Monday, January 26 Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TD Garden, Boston, MA Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 7:00 PM on NBCSN and Peacock

Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 PM on NBCSN and Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

