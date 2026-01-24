 Skip navigation
NBA postpones Warriors at Timberwolves Saturday in wake of latest fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis

  
Published January 24, 2026 03:15 PM

On Saturday, federal agents shot and killed a 37-year-old man in Minneapolis during widespread, ongoing protests of the increased presence of ICE and border patrol agents in the city. This is the second person federal agents shot and killed in Minneapolis in less than three weeks.

In the wake of this second killing, the NBA announced plans to postpone Saturday’s Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves game.

“The decision was made to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community,” the league said in a statement announcing the change.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25, at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Target Center. That turns this into a back-to-back between the two teams, who are now scheduled to play on Sunday and Monday.