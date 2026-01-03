Pistons’ starters Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris to miss several games with injuries
The East leading Detroit Pistons will be without two key starters for at least the next week.
Center Jalen Duren, who is playing at an All-Star level this season, has suffered a right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week, the team announced. Duren has taken a big step forward this season, averaging 17.9 points per game on 63.3% shooting and 10.6 rebounds a game.
His absence means to expect more Isaiah Steward and Paul Reed at the five, which is about as good a backup center combo as there is in the league.
Wing Tobias Harris has a left hip sprain that will sideline him and have him re-evaluated in two weeks. Harris is averaging 13.4 points a game and is shooting 33.3% from 3-point range. Sixth man Caris LeVert is day-to-day with right knee inflammation and is not traveling with the team for its game this weekend in Cleveland.
It’s a tough week for the Pistons to be without these starters as they face a Cavaliers team that has won three in a row, then the Knicks.