COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 3 Kansas at UCF Knights
UCF pulls off an 81-75 win against No. 17 Kansas to earn best start since 2010-11
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Southern Methodist
Boopie Miller posts double-double as SMU beats No. 12 North Carolina 97-83 in its ACC opener
NCAA Basketball: Auburn at Georgia
Wilkinson scores 31 points as high-scoring No. 23 Georgia tops Auburn 104-100 in OT

nbc_cbb_lasallevsgw_260103.jpg
Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
nbc_cbb_darrynpetersoncomp_260103.jpg
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
nbc_fnia_tomlinintv_260103.jpg
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
UCF pulls off an 81-75 win against No. 17 Kansas to earn best start since 2010-11
Boopie Miller posts double-double as SMU beats No. 12 North Carolina 97-83 in its ACC opener
Wilkinson scores 31 points as high-scoring No. 23 Georgia tops Auburn 104-100 in OT

Castro’s double-double leads GW past La Salle
Highlights: Peterson scores 26 in return
Tomlin unpacks ‘legacy’ of Steelers-Ravens rivalry

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Pistons’ starters Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris to miss several games with injuries

  
Published January 3, 2026 05:11 PM

The East leading Detroit Pistons will be without two key starters for at least the next week.

Center Jalen Duren, who is playing at an All-Star level this season, has suffered a right ankle sprain and will be re-evaluated in one week, the team announced. Duren has taken a big step forward this season, averaging 17.9 points per game on 63.3% shooting and 10.6 rebounds a game.

His absence means to expect more Isaiah Steward and Paul Reed at the five, which is about as good a backup center combo as there is in the league.

Wing Tobias Harris has a left hip sprain that will sideline him and have him re-evaluated in two weeks. Harris is averaging 13.4 points a game and is shooting 33.3% from 3-point range. Sixth man Caris LeVert is day-to-day with right knee inflammation and is not traveling with the team for its game this weekend in Cleveland.

It’s a tough week for the Pistons to be without these starters as they face a Cavaliers team that has won three in a row, then the Knicks.