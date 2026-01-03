Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo throw down game-winning alley-oop, Bucks top Hornets 122-121

Two nights before, the Milwaukee Bucks had the kind of loss a team trying to climb back into the playoff picture can’t afford when CJ McCollum hit the game-winner for the Wizards.

Friday night looked like it could be another one of those games, but then Giannis Antetokounmpo did this.

GIANNIS PUTS THE BUCKS BACK IN FRONT!



4.7 SECONDS LEFT. HORNETS BALL.



— NBA (@NBA) January 3, 2026

In a wild game where the lead changed hands three times in the last 10.5 seconds, that shot proved to be the game-winner, and Milwaukee got the 122-121 victory at home.

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Ryan Rollins had had another big game for Milwaukee with 29 points and eight assists, while Bobby Portis added 20 points.

Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 26 points, while Miles Bridges scored 25, and Brandon Miller added 19. LaMelo Ball had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, with seven assists.

