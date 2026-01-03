 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Nebraska
No. 13 Nebraska remains unbeaten with 58-56 win over No. 9 Spartans, extends streak to 18 games
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
Morez Johnson Jr. scores career-high 29 points in No. 2 Michigan’s 96-66 win over No. 24 USC
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Nebraska
No. 13 Nebraska remains unbeaten with 58-56 win over No. 9 Spartans, extends streak to 18 games
nbc_cbb_uscvmich_260102.jpg
Morez Johnson Jr. scores career-high 29 points in No. 2 Michigan’s 96-66 win over No. 24 USC
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 18 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_mayintv_260102.jpg
May has tough grades for another Michigan blowout
hoiberg_intv.jpg
Hoiberg: Nebraska ‘showed a lot’ vs. MSU
nbc_cbb_msuvnebhl_260102.jpg
Highlights: Nebraska upsets MSU in a thriller

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo throw down game-winning alley-oop, Bucks top Hornets 122-121

  
Published January 2, 2026 11:20 PM

Two nights before, the Milwaukee Bucks had the kind of loss a team trying to climb back into the playoff picture can’t afford when CJ McCollum hit the game-winner for the Wizards.

Friday night looked like it could be another one of those games, but then Giannis Antetokounmpo did this.

In a wild game where the lead changed hands three times in the last 10.5 seconds, that shot proved to be the game-winner, and Milwaukee got the 122-121 victory at home.

Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds on the night. Ryan Rollins had had another big game for Milwaukee with 29 points and eight assists, while Bobby Portis added 20 points.

Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 26 points, while Miles Bridges scored 25, and Brandon Miller added 19. LaMelo Ball had 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting, with seven assists.

Mentions
Giannis Antetokounmpo.png Giannis Antetokounmpo Knueppel, Kon copy.jpg Kon Knueppel MIL_Rollins_Ryan.jpg Ryan Rollins