Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Russell Westbrook passes Oscar Robertson to become highest scoring point guard in NBA history

  
Published January 3, 2026 02:17 AM

With a driving layup midway through the fourth quarter Friday night, Russell Westbrook made history.

Westbrook passed the legendary Oscar Robertson to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer among point guards with 26,711 points.

Westbrook, a future Hall of Famer, is now 15th all-time in the NBA in scoring.

“I didn’t know that he broke another record tonight. He continues to break records,” Kings coach Doug Christie said postgame. “Russ is a freak of nature. His competitiveness, his competitive drive, his spirit to continue to play as hard as he does, I think this is year 18 or whatever it is. Always been a fan of his and it’s an absolute honor to coach him.”

Westbrook finished with 17 points and teammate Keegan Murray had 23 for Sacramento, but it was not near enough on a night Devin Booker had 33 to lead the Suns to a comfortable 129-102 victory.

