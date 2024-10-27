Arsenal vs Liverpool player ratings — Who made the difference in top-four clash?

Arsenal let a pair of leads slip at home to Liverpool, and lost two standout defenders to boot.

Here are the player ratings for both the Gunners and the Reds from an enveloping 2-2 draw in North London.

Arsenal player ratings vs Liverpool

David Raya: 6 — Two saves, two goals allowed. Decent in possession as usual.

Thomas Partey: 6 — Gave Virgil van Dijk nothing to think about as the Dutchman nodded home off the corner kick, but was otherwise the busiest man on the pitch as so match action hit his side. Involved in a game-high 21 duels, winning 13. When you add in the fact that he’s not a right back, maybe we should rate him higher.

Ben White: 7.5 — Was bright from the jump, interception an early searching ball from Liverpool and later hitting Bukayo Saka with the long ball assist for 1-0.

Gabriel Magalhaes (Off 54'): 8 — Nearly perfect before leaving with an apparent muscle injury. Strong in the duel and on the ball, shining in the absence of William Saliba.

Jurrien Timber (Off 76'): 8 — 30 touches and good passing with a solid display against Mohamed Salah, who had two shot attempts and a combined 0.11 xG+xA when Timber left the game.

Declan Rice: 7 — Your average influential Declan Rice day.

Mikel Merino: 7.5 — Started rusty, finished busy

Leandro Trossard: 5.5 — A non-factor. Watch him walk during Liverpool’s build-up to the second goal.

Bukayo Saka (Off 85'): — How much more dangerous are the Gunners with this man, now on 10 goal contributions this season, in the XI? His goal was fantastic, and he gave Robertson fits.

Gabriel Martinelli (Off 85'): 6.5 — Loses Luis Diaz on the corner kick goal and looked a little out of control and sloppy, but was one of the game’s leaders in xA and touches in the opposition box. We’ll trust the numbers over our eyes and bump him a point.

Kai Havertz: 5.5 — Quiet day, could’ve done better to deal with the near-post corner headed back to van Dijk for Liverpool’s first goal.

Subs

Jakub Kiwior (On 54'): 6 — Wasn’t poor aside from his positioning on the Liverpool equalizer.

Myles Lewis-Skelley (On 76'): N/A

Gabriel Jesus (On 85'): N/A

Ethan Nwaneri (On 85'): N/A

Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal

Caoimihn Kelleher: 5 — It’s not his fault he’s not Alisson, but he’s certainly a step down from one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Faced three shots in a 2-1 loss.

Andy Robertson( Off 63'): 5 — Active, but below average. Roasted by Saka on the first Arsenal goal.

Ibrahima Konate: 8 — Busy and strong in the air, credited with six recoveries and the same number of clearances.

Virgil van Dijk: 7 — Showed up ornery, and got the Reds’ first-half goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 6 — Created the chance for the Reds’ second goal, but was wayward with his passing and not good at the back.

Ryan Gravenberch: 7.5 — Good going forward as the maestro and in defense as the pebble in Arsenal’s shoe.

Curtis Jones (Off 90+1'): 6 — Quite a change from the match star against Chelsea, but was good with the ball and made a solid late block on Gabriel Jesus at the back post.

Alexis Mac Allister (Off 63'): 5 — No glaring errors, but a quiet hour, to be sure.

Luis Diaz (Off 63'): 7.5 — Good execution on Van Dijk’s goal. His 31 touches came while involved in a whopping 19 duels.

Mohamed Salah: 7 — Held mostly in check by Timber, he got his goal. There’s no discount because Gabriel and Timber had subbed off the pitch.

Darwin Nunez: 7 — Twenty-six touches of the ball in 90 minutes isn’t great, and he might’ve been involved in just as many physical collisions. Some of them were grimy, and he may be one of the biggest villains in the Premier League right now.

Subs

Dominik Szoboszlai (On 63'): 6 — For a powerful player, he’s in a form dip.

Cody Gakpo (On 63'): 7.5 — Surprised he hasn’t earned more time on the pitch.

Kostas Tsimikas (On 63'): 7 — Quieted down what was a fiery right side of Arsenal’s attack.

Wataru Endo (On 90+1'): N/A