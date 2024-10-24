How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live: Stream link, channel, team news, prediction

An almighty Arsenal vs Liverpool clash takes place in north London on Sunday as both teams aim to make a statement in the title race.

The Gunners have some serious injury issues to deal with, especially in defense, as the absence of William Saliba through suspension is a further huge blow. Not to mention Martin Odegaard being out and Bukayo Saka also expected to miss out. Arsenal edged past Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League in midweek but lost at Bournemouth last weekend. That shock defeat came after William Saliba’s early red card as the Gunners are causing their own problems and their squad is stretched to its limits.

Liverpool have a couple of injury issues but Arne Slot’s side are looking very relaxed and confident as they sit top of the table heading into this weekend. 11 wins from 12 in all completions to start the season will do that for you. Liverpool won at RB Leipzig in the Champions League and edged past Chelsea last weekend to make a statement they are serious about being title contenders this season. This trip to Arsenal is a litmus test to see if they’re ready to contend for the title and the pressure is on Slot’s side given the injury problems the Gunners have. What an opportunity this is for Liverpool.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (October 27)

Venue: Emirates Stadium — London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Arsenal team news, focus

With left back Riccardo Calafiori coming off with an injury with 20 minutes to go in midweek, plus full backs Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu struggling and star center back William Saliba suspended, Arsenal have a lot of problems defensively. Left back Oleksandr Zinchenko has been recovering from an injury too and youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly came on ahead of him in midweek in the Champions League. Could the youngster start? At right back, Ben White was hooked off at half time in midweek but will surely start as he continues to battle issues with form. If he isn’t good to go then Partey could slot to right back with Kai Havertz or Leandro Trossard playing deeper in central midfield and Gabriel Jesus up top. Jakub Kiwior is likely to start alongside Gabriel at center back and this is a big game for the Polish center back. Captain Martin Odegaard is out and star player Bukayo Saka is likely out so the pressure is on Declan Rice, Partey and Mikel Merino to use all of their experience in midfield to get control of this game. Gabriel Martinelli and Raheem Sterling need big games out wide and Gabriel will do his best to hold things together at the back.

Liverpool team news, focus

Diogo Jota is missing after coming off against Chelsea with Darwin Nunez set to start. Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones were rested in midweek for the win in Leipzig but are likely to come straight back in. Luis Diaz could also start but Cody Gakpo appears to have the left wing spot for now.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like an opportunity too good to miss for Liverpool and Salah will likely have a lovely day against this makeshift Arsenal defense. It will be close but this will be a statement win for Slot. Arsenal 1-2 Liverpool.

