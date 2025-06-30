Cardinals at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 30

Its Monday, June 30 and the Cardinals (46-38) are in Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates (34-50). Erick Fedde is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Andrew Heaney for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh earned its second sweep of the season on Sunday with a blistering game from Oneil Cruz, who homered twice. The Buccos offense stayed hot against the Mets in a 12-1 win and scored 30 runs over three games to New York’s four.

St. Louis is coming off a three-game sweep of the Guardians. The Cardinals outscored the Guardians 21-6 over three games and shutout Cleveland’s offense twice. The Cardinals are 10-3 over the previous 13 contests and 3-0 against the Pirates this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Pirates

Date: Monday, June 30, 2025

Time: 6:40PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, SNP



Odds for the Cardinals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Cardinals (-125), Pirates (+105)

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Pirates

Pitching matchup for June 30, 2025: Erick Fedde vs. Andrew Heaney

Cardinals: Erick Fedde, (3-7, 4.11 ERA)

Last outing: 3.2 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Pirates: Andrew Heaney, (3-7, 4.48 ERA)

Last outing: 4.0 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Cardinals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the St. Louis Cardinals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Pirates

Both the Pirates and Cardinals have won three straight

The Cardinals have won 5 straight road games

The Under is 13-9-1 in the Cardinals’ matchups against NL Central teams this season

The Pirates are up 2.71 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games at PNC Park

St. Louis is 3-0 on the ML against Pittsburgh this season

