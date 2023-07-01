 Skip navigation
Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

Texas Rangers v Chicago White Sox
MLB Best Bets, July 1: Dylan Cease and the White Sox vs Athletics
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end

MLBTexas RangersAndrew Heaney

Andrew
Heaney

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout was elected to his 11th All-Game and four Texas Rangers were chosen by fans for the American League’s lineup for the July 11 game at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.
  • Heaney.jpg
    Andrew Heaney
    TEX Starting Pitcher #44
    Andrew Heaney knocked around in loss to Tigers
  • Heaney.jpg
    Andrew Heaney
    TEX Starting Pitcher #44
    Andrew Heaney picks up victory over White Sox
  • Heaney.jpg
    Andrew Heaney
    TEX Starting Pitcher #44
    Andrew Heaney pitches decently in no-decision
  • Heaney.jpg
    Andrew Heaney
    TEX Starting Pitcher #44
    Andrew Heaney gives up four runs in defeat
  • Heaney.jpg
    Andrew Heaney
    TEX Starting Pitcher #44
    Andrew Heaney pulled in fourth versus Mariners
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Top pick Jackson Holliday is among prospects for All-Star Futures Game at Seattle on July 8
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd and reliever Will Vest leave early in Texas with discomfort
Triple ejection: Rangers 2B Semien, pitching coach Maddux and manager Bochy ejected
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott