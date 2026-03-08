 Skip navigation
Top News

Baseball: World Baseball Classic-United States at Great Britain
Schwarber homers and Henderson gets 4 hits to lead United States over Britain 9-1 at WBC
NCAA Basketball: Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Semifinal-Northern Iowa vs Bradley
Trey Campbell scores 23 with 6 3s to lead UNI to MVC Tournament title, first NCAA berth since 2016
NCAA Womens Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship-Iowa vs UCLA
No. 2 UCLA rolls past No. 9 Iowa 96-45 for 2nd straight women’s Big Ten Tournament title

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_kkarnoldpgintv_260308.jpg
Arnold ‘aggressive’ in UConn’s semifinal victory
nbc_wcbb_genopgintv_260308.jpg
Auriemma: UConn defense key in win over Creighton
nbc_cyc_parisnicestg1lites_260308.jpg
Paris-Nice 2026 Stage 1 Extended Highlights

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: RHP Zack Littell agrees to one-year contract with Washington Nationals

  
Published March 8, 2026 05:16 PM

Zack Littell has a new home after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Washington Nationals, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The contract for the veteran right-hander includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.

The 30-year-old Littell played for Tampa Bay and Cincinnati last year, going 10-8 with a 3.81 ERA. He was traded from the Rays to the Reds on July 30.

Littell set career highs with 32 starts and 186 2/3 innings in 2025. He also pitched his first career complete game in the Rays’ 16-3 victory at Houston on May 31.

Washington is rebuilding under Paul Toboni, who was hired as the team’s president of baseball operations after the Nationals went 66-96 last year. The organization hasn’t posted a winning season since it won the 2019 World Series.

Littell slots into a rotation that also includes Cade Cavalli and Miles Mikolas, who agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract last month. MacKenzie Gore was traded to Texas in January for five prospects.

Littell, an 11th-round pick in the 2013 amateur draft, made his big league debut with Minnesota in 2018. He is 34-29 with a 3.88 ERA in 155 relief appearances and 79 starts, also playing for San Francisco and Boston.