Collin Morikawa withdraws from The Players Championship after one hole due to back injury

  
Published March 12, 2026 10:19 AM

Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from The Players Championship after completing just one hole on Thursday. Morikawa experienced discomfort during a practice swing on the par-5 11th, grabbing his lower back and subsequently ending his tournament. The withdrawal has officially been deemed a back injury.

The world No. 4 came in as one of the pre-tournament favorites after three-straight Top-10 finishes, including a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Morikawa’s partners, Ludvig Åberg and Si Woo Kim will play as a twosome for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.

He is the second player to withdraw from the tournament. Ryan Fox did so prior to his first round due to illness.