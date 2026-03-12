Collin Morikawa withdraws from The Players Championship after one hole due to back injury

Collin Morikawa has withdrawn from The Players Championship after completing just one hole on Thursday. Morikawa experienced discomfort during a practice swing on the par-5 11th, grabbing his lower back and subsequently ending his tournament. The withdrawal has officially been deemed a back injury.

The world No. 4 came in as one of the pre-tournament favorites after three-straight Top-10 finishes, including a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Morikawa’s partners, Ludvig Åberg and Si Woo Kim will play as a twosome for the remainder of Thursday and Friday.

He is the second player to withdraw from the tournament. Ryan Fox did so prior to his first round due to illness.