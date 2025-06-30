Watch Now
Potgieter's first PGA Tour win 'a grind'
Aldrich Potgieter's Rocket Classic was "a dream come true," for him and his father, Heinrich.
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
Max Greyserman nets another runner-up finish on the PGA Tour after losing in a five-hole playoff at the Rocket Classic, and Golf Central unpacks why this one will "sting" with chances to win.
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
Aldrich Potgieter played "flawless golf" on moving day at the Rocket Classic, but can he keep it going and finish off his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday?
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
Aldrich Potgieter put himself in solid position to earn his first PGA Tour win with a red-hot run during Round 3 of the Rocket Classic.
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
Collin Morikawa bounced back from a terrible putting performance by moving to a mallet putter and improving his score in the second round of the Rocket Classic.
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
Will Gordon came up huge on the final two holes in Round 2 of the Rocket Classic to maintain his PGA Tour card, and the significance was written all over his face.
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
Todd Lewis and Jim Gallagher Jr. break down Jake Knapp’s Round 2 showing during the Rocket Classic, where the 31-year-old American shot a course record 61 at Detroit Golf Club.
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
Watch highlights from Min Woo Lee's electric 9-under 63 in the first round of the Rocket Classic and hear from him on his round -- as well as his sister Minjee Lee's success, and how it motivates him.
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?
Hear from a "wishing" Collin Morikawa after struggling on the greens to open the Rocket Classic before Jim Gallagher Jr. wonders if he's been changing things too much. (Highlights via ESPN.)
Piot carves path from LIV Golf back to PGA Tour
Learn more about James Piot's path in professional golf, which started with LIV Golf, featured a demotion from that tour and now sees him making his first PGA Tour start.