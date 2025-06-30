R&A to host ‘last-chance qualifier’ on-site at 2026 Open Championship

The R&A announced Monday that, beginning next year, it will host an on-site qualifier for the final spot in the Open Championship field at Royal Birkdale.

Responding to a fan survey that said it wanted more live golf, the R&A will debut in 2026 what it’s calling a “winner-takes-all Last-Chance Qualifier” on Monday of tournament week that will feature up to 12 players competing at Royal Birkdale for a shot to earn the last spot in the field of 156 players.

The R&A will also host a Heroes Classic on Tuesday of tournament week that will feature a number of past championships and special guests.

The 18-hole shootout – similar to a Monday qualifier for regular PGA Tour events – is in addition to the other avenues into The Open. Final qualifying for this year’s Open will be held Tuesday at four sites around the United Kingdom.

“We have asked (fans) how we can make their experience of attending The Open even more enjoyable and they have been clear – they want more live golf, more opportunities to engage with the traditions of golf’s original championship, and more activities on-site to watch, listen and play,” said Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A.

“As a result, we have introduced new features which we believe will elevate The Open for fans, particularly on the days leading up to the championship, providing a memorable experience of attending Royal Birkdale with friends and family next year.”