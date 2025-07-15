 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Draft
Manfred says MLB in better position to reach broadcast agreements for 2026-28
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Aaron Plessinger illness.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Draft
Manfred says MLB in better position to reach broadcast agreements for 2026-28
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray headline WNBA All-Star 3-point contest
MX 2025 Rd 07 Spring Creek Aaron Plessinger illness.JPG
Aaron Plessinger to miss Washougal National for illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_mikewilliams_250715.jpg
Williams serving as LAC’s third WR is ‘best case’
nbc_roto_stefondiggs_250715.jpg
Patriots’ Diggs has wide range of fantasy outcomes
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad turning professional after securing LPGA membership

  
Published July 15, 2025 03:43 PM
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
July 13, 2025 10:16 AM
Lottie Woad secured her LPGA card with a third place finish at the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship and discusses what her decision making processes for joining the tour is going forward.

LONDON — Top-ranked amateur Lottie Woad announced Tuesday she will turn professional, two days after nearly winning a major title.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman followed her victory by six shots at the Women’s Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour on July 6 by finishing in third place — just one stroke off the pace — at the Amundi Evian Championship on Sunday.

She didn’t win any prize money at either tournament because she was amateur.

However, her good finish at the Evian secured enough points to seal LPGA Tour membership through its Elite Amateur Pathway. It means she is ending her college career at Florida State University with one year left.

“I am very excited to announce that I have decided to turn professional,” she wrote on social media . “ I’m delighted to have secured a(n) LPGA card through the LEAP.

“I’m also happy to accept membership of the Ladies European Tour for 2026. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this position.”

Woad is set to make her first start as a pro at the Women’s Scottish Open next week.

The AIG Women’s Open, the final major of the year, is at Royal Porthcawl starting July 30.