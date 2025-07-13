Lottie Woad comes up just short of rare feat at Evian, but an LPGA card is officially hers

Lottie Woad nearly pulled off the miraculous.

She’ll instead settle for an LPGA card.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman finished a shot out of a playoff Sunday at the Amundi Evian Championship, a disappointing par at the par-5 18th hole ending her bid of becoming the first amateur to win a major since Catherin Lacoste captured the 1967 U.S. Women’s Open. But Woad’s T-3 showing was more than enough – she only needed a top-25 finish – to earn her 20th and final point in the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway program and, by virtue, LPGA membership.

Woad, the world No. 1 and rising Florida State senior, now has a big decision to make: She can turn pro immediately and have full LPGA status through next season, or she can defer that membership and return to school. Her status will expire at the end of 2026 regardless.

It seems like an obvious choice to make, though Woad wouldn’t budge all week, including in her post-round interview with Golf Channel’s Tom Abbott.

“I’m just going to take the next week and discuss it with my family and coaches and will make a decision after that,” Woad said.

Most all would agree she’s ready for the next level. The 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur champion followed up that landmark victory by tying for 10th at last year’s AIG Women’s Open and also grabbing low-amateur honors at this summer’s U.S. Women’s Open. Last season for the Seminoles, Woad won twice and didn’t finish outside the top three until a T-8 at the NCAA Championship.

National championships, both individually and as a team, have eluded her, but after winning last week’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour by six shots and nearly winning the Evian, Woad would be hard pressed to pass up this opportunity. She’s already qualified for the upcoming Women’s Scottish Open and AIG Women’s Open.

Woad began Sunday’s final round at Evian Resort five shots off the lead. She went out in 5-under 30 before birdieing Nos. 11, 13 and 15 on the back. A bogey at the par-3 14th was her only blemish of the day, though she also blocked herself out of going for the green in two at the last and had to settle for 13 under, a shot shy of eventual winner Grace Kim and Jeeno Thitikul.