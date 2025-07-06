Amateur Lottie Woad closes out dominant win at Women’s Irish Open

Lottie Woad continues to amaze.

The 21-year-old Englishwoman from Farnham has long dominated the amateur scene. At Florida State, she’s amassed five wins and is coming off a junior season in which she didn’t finish worse than T-3 in a tournament until the NCAA Championship, where she tied for eighth. She also captured the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur and tied for 10th to earn low-amateur honors at last year’s AIG Women’s Open; she’s since added low amateur of this summer’s U.S. Women’s Open and has now been No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking since June 12, 2024.

So, what now?

Well, Woad just won a professional tournament by six shots.

Woad claimed the Ladies European Tour’s KPMG Women’s Irish Open at Carton House Golf Club, carding a final-round, 4-under 69 on Sunday to finish the 72-hole event at 21 under.

She led two-time LPGA winner Madelene Sagstrom by seven shots entering Sunday’s final round. Woad notched six birdies and two bogeys, leaving nothing to doubt on the final day. Sagstrom would end up second at 15 under after a closing 68.

The field also included a slew of LPGA regulars, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Leona Maguire.

Woad is the first amateur to win an LET event since Jana Melichova captured the 2022 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open. Lydia Ko also won on the LET as an amateur, accomplishing the feat at the 2013 New Zealand Women’s Open when she was just 15 years old.

Ko’s win was sandwiched by her two Canadian Women’s Open titles, in 2012 and 2013, which came by three and five shots, respectively. Ko is one of just five amateurs to win on the LPGA. Polly Riley’s triumph at the 1950 Tampa Open, the LPGA’s first official event ever, also came by five shots. Catherine Lacoste, a 22-year-old French amateur, won the 1967 U.S. Women’s Open. Pat O’Sullivan’s victory, at age 24, at the 1951 Titleholders is also considered to be a major title. JoAnne Carner is the other.

Woad’s win, however, doesn’t come with any LEAP points. Woad currently sits at 18 points in the LPGA program, two shy of earning her LPGA card. The good news: Woad, assuming she doesn’t earn the points via her remaining major starts this summer, will get four by winning another McCormack Medal, which goes to the top amateur after the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August. And Woad’s main competition for world No. 1, Mirabel Ting, announced last week that she’s turning pro.

Once Woad gets to her 20 points in August, she can accept LPGA membership immediately, forgoing her final season at Florida State, and have full status through next season. She could also return to school and defer her membership until next season, though she’d then only receive one season of status.