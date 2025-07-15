 Skip navigation
Minnesota Lynx v Phoenix Mercury
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 9): Mercury lap Lynx; Liberty looking up; Fever catch fire
NHL: NHL Draft
Blackhawks agree to 3-year, entry-level deal with No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Toronto Maple Leafs
Hockey’s beloved emergency backup goalies face an uncertain future with new NHL rule

Top Clips

nbc_moto_bmspringcreek_250715.jpg
Pro Motocross 2025: Spring Creek biggest moments
nbc_roto_kylestowersv2_250715.jpg
Stowers ‘found his groove’ before All-Star Break
nbc_roto_raleigh_250715.jpg
What to expect from Raleigh post All-Star break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joel Dahmen announces split from caddie Geno Bonnalie

  
Published July 15, 2025 05:10 PM
Joel Dahmen announced Tuesday that he was splitting from longtime caddie Geno Bonnaile. The news was first reported Monday by Matt Gannon.

Dahmen and Bonnaile have worked together for more than a decade, beginning on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2015. Their relationship, which began as childhood friends in Washington state, was popularized over two seasons on Netflix’s “Full Swing” show.

“We’re still the best of friends and that will never change,” Dahmen said in an X post. “But we both know that a fresh perspective is sometimes needed and it’s been a great run. I couldn’t be more proud of what we have achieved together as guys from a small town in the middle of nowhere.”

Earlier this year, Max Homa and longtime friend/caddie Joe Greiner parted ways amid Homa’s on-course struggles. Dahmen is currently 98th on the FedExCup points list, with the top 100 securing full status in 2026. He finished 124th last year — when the top 125 earned cards.

Dahmen’s lone Tour win came in the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship. He had a chance to win that event again this year but bogeyed his final three holes to lose by one.

Dahmen is in the field for this week’s opposite-field Barracuda Championship but did not publicly reveal his caddie.