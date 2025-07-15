Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm say LIV’s competition ‘sufficient’ for world-ranking points

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm are supporting LIV’s effort to reapply for world-ranking points, citing to the quality of the league’s players and its “sufficient competition.”

Official World Golf Ranking chairman Trevor Immelman released a statement last week that the board received LIV’s application on June 30 and that it’ll be reviewed “in accordance with OWGR’s criteria to ensure fairness, integrity and consistency.”

The OWGR has its annual board meeting this week at The Open, though it’s unlikely any decision on LIV’s status would be determined at that time.

LIV’s lack of world-ranking points has been a contentious issue for years. Past leadership once promised players that they’d receive points upon the launch of the league, they tried to form an alliance with the little-known MENA Tour and, after it was initially rejected in 2023, LIV formally withdrew its application last spring.

The OWGR first denied the application because it said it couldn’t fairly compare LIV’s team-centric competition with the other sanctioned tours. It also had concerns about the league – which has since expanded to 13 teams and 54 players – being viewed as a closed shop with little promotion and relegation. LIV has a “drop zone” that makes players vulnerable, but they can also be re-signed through other means. LIV started a promotions event that offered three spots in the league at the end of 2023, but that has since been reduced to just one. The leader of the Asian Tour’s International Series also can join the league at year’s end, provided he is not already a member.

Asked Tuesday on what basis the OWGR could reach a different conclusion this time, DeChambeau said: “I don’t know fully. I would say that there are definitely grounds upon which we can change some things. Definitely relegation for sure, more pathways into LIV. More association to a global tour would be great for a feeder system into LIV. Those things I think could help quite a bit, albeit I don’t know the details.”

DeChambeau said LIV has “some pretty good players” and that he’s excited for new CEO Scott O’Neil “going through that process and getting it done the right way.”

Last week at LIV’s event at Valderrama, Rahm said that LIV has a “sufficient level of competition” to be fairly ranked.

“What you’ve seen this week is a good level of golf. It deserves points. How many? I don’t know,” Rahm told reporters in Spain. “The excuse or argument that many use is that this is an exhibition. To me, that’s false. Whether you like it or not, whether it has a cut or not, whether it has three or four rounds or not, it’s good competition. And it deserves world-ranking points.

“I hope it happens. I hope it doesn’t take too long. Because I think there are good players. There are good young players who deserve the opportunity to qualify for the majors. And let’s hope it’s the beginning of more LIV players qualifying for the majors directly based on their performance on LIV in the future.”

The major championships still rely heavily on the OWGR to fill out its fields. This year, for the first time, the USGA and R&A each carved out a limited exemption for the top-performing LIV player this season not already eligible. Sergio Garcia received that spot this year.

There are 19 players representing LIV at Royal Portrush, the most of any major this year. Some of those players, including 52-year-old Lee Westwood, advanced through 36-hole final qualifying to earn their spot in the field.