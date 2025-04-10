Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks

NASCAR’s three national series return to Bristol Motor Speedway as the World’s Fastest Half-Mile returns to an April date for its first annual race weekend.

It’s the first time the track has played host to an April race on its concrete since 2019 (the April 2022-23 races were on the temporary dirt surface).

The defending winners from last year’s March 15-17 weekend at Bristol are: Denny Hamlin (Cup) and Christian Eckes (Trucks).

This is the first spring race on the 0.533-mile oval for the Xfinity Series since June 2020 and the first time in five years that the circuit will have two annual races at Bristol.

Bristol Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 11

Garage open



10:30 a.m. - 10:45 p.m. — Truck Series

1-6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice, FS2

4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying, FS2

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 133.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 65, Stage 2 at Lap 130; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 12

Garage open



8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series

9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity



11:30 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)

12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)

2 - 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)

3:05 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)

5 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 85, Stage 2 at Lap 170; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 13

Garage open



11 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity



3 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps, 266.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 125, Stage 2 at Lap 250; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy with an 80% chance of light rain and high of 54 degrees with winds from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 49 degrees with a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Overcast with a high of 52 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 51 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies before slightly clearing in the afternoon with a high of 65 degrees and winds from the west to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 62 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.