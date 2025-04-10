 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-FRA
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest highlights: Brooks Koepka’s ace, Poppy McIlroy’s putt, more

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Jordan Romano loses late-inning duties, Emmanuel Clase nabs first save
BASKETBALL-OLY-PARIS-2024-CAN-FRA
France’s Malonga among players to watch during WNBA draft after Bueckers goes No. 1
The Masters - Par Three Contest
Masters 2025 Par 3 Contest highlights: Brooks Koepka’s ace, Poppy McIlroy’s putt, more

Top Clips

rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
pl_goal.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bristol Motor Speedway weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Trucks

  
Published April 10, 2025 06:00 AM

NASCAR’s three national series return to Bristol Motor Speedway as the World’s Fastest Half-Mile returns to an April date for its first annual race weekend.

It’s the first time the track has played host to an April race on its concrete since 2019 (the April 2022-23 races were on the temporary dirt surface).

The defending winners from last year’s March 15-17 weekend at Bristol are: Denny Hamlin (Cup) and Christian Eckes (Trucks).

This is the first spring race on the 0.533-mile oval for the Xfinity Series since June 2020 and the first time in five years that the circuit will have two annual races at Bristol.

AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Duels
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Bristol weekend
Bristol is one of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s better tracks, having scored four top-five and seven top-10 finishes there.

Bristol Motor Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, April 11

Garage open

  • 10:30 a.m. - 10:45 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 1-6 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 3:35 - 4:30 p.m. — Truck Series practice, FS2
  • 4:40 - 5:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying, FS2
  • 7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps, 133.25 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 65, Stage 2 at Lap 130; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, April 12

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 9:30 a.m. - 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. — Xfinity practice (CW App)
  • 12:35 - 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (CW App)
  • 2 - 2:55 p.m. — Cup practice (Prime, MRN)
  • 3:05 - 4 p.m. — Cup qualifying (Prime, MRN)
  • 5 p.m. — Xfinity race (300 laps, 159.9 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 85, Stage 2 at Lap 170; CW, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 13

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 3 p.m. — Cup race (500 laps, 266.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 125, Stage 2 at Lap 250; FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weekend weather

Friday: Cloudy with an 80% chance of light rain and high of 54 degrees with winds from the west to northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 49 degrees with a 50% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Saturday: Overcast with a high of 52 degrees and winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 51 degrees with a 5% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies before slightly clearing in the afternoon with a high of 65 degrees and winds from the west to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 62 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.