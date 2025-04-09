Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of Bristol weekend

23XI Racing — Good news: Bubba Wallace’s pit crew has had a net gain of 34 positions on four-tire stops this season, according to Racing Insights, to rank first in the series. … Wallace has finished in the top four in four of the last six short track races. … Wallace finished third at Bristol last fall. Bad news: Tyler Reddick has one top 10 in seven Bristol starts in Cup. … Reddick has finished on the lead lap in only two of his seven Bristol Cup starts. … Riley Herbst is one of three full-time Cup drivers yet to score a stage point this year.

Front Row Motorsports — Good news: Zane Smith’s average finish has improved a series-best 10.9 spots to 18.4 after eight races this season. … Said Smith to the start of his season: “We’re bringing good speed, making positive adjustments and having fun doing it.” … Noah Gragson has six top-20 finishes in the last seven races at short tracks. Bad news: Todd Gilliland has not finished better than 16th in four Cup starts at Bristol.

Haas Factory Team — Good news: Cole Custer finished 22nd last weekend at Darlington, his best result since placing 21st in the season-opening Daytona 500. Bad News: Custer has scored double figures in points only twice in the last five races this year.

Hendrick Motorsports — Good news: The last time the Cup Series raced at Bristol, Kyle Larson led 462 of 500 laps to win last fall. … Larson has finished in the top five in seven of his last nine Bristol starts (two wins, three runner-up results, two fifth-place finishes). … Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman each finished in the top 10 in both Bristol races last season. … Larson is entered in the Cup, Xfinity and Craftsman Truck races this weekend at Bristol. ... Elliott has four consecutive top 10s at Bristol. … Elliott has scored eight consecutive top 10s at short tracks, the longest active streak in the series. … Points leader William Byron has scored the most stage points (90) this season. … Byron also has led the most laps this season at 354. … Bowman won the pole for last fall’s Bristol race. Bad news: Bowman has finished 27th or worse in the past two races this season.

Hyak Motorsports — Good news: The team is one of two in Cup without a DNF this season (Legacy Motor Club is the other). … Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s four top fives and seven top 10s at Bristol are his most at a non-drafting track. Bad news: Stenhouse has one top-15 finish in the last nine short track races.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Good news: Denny Hamlin is the defending winner of the Bristol spring race. … At age 44, he seeks to become the third oldest driver to win three consecutive races and the oldest driver since Harry Gant in September 1991 to do. … Hamlin has finished in the top five in 11 of the last 14 short track races. … Hamlin will make his 400th consecutive start Sunday at Bristol. … Christopher Bell’s five top-five finishes this year is the most in the series. … Bell has placed in the top five in three of the last four Bristol races. … Bell and Hamlin each finished in the top 10 in both Bristol races last year. … JGR drivers have led 957 of 2,000 laps (48%) raced at Bristol with the Next Gen car. … Chase Briscoe has two top 10s in the last three races this year. … Ty Gibbs placed ninth last weekend at Darlington, his best finish of the season. Bad news: Hamlin has a team-high 46 stage points this season but that only ranks 10th in the series.

Kaulig Racing — Good news: AJ Allmendinger has finished in the top 10 in two of the last four races this season. … Ty Dillon has finished in the top 16 in four of eight races this year. Bad news: Dillon has never finished better than 15th in 11 Cup starts at Bristol. … Allmendinger has only one top-10 finish on a short track in the Next Gen car.

Legacy Motor Club — Good news: The team is one of two without a DNF this season (Hyak Motorsports is the other). … John Hunter Nemechek finished sixth in last spring’s race at Bristol, his best Cup result at the track. Bad news: Nemechek is coming off a season-worst 30th-place finish at Darlington. … Erik Jones has not had a top 10 at a short track since October 2021 at Martinsville.

Richard Childress Racing — Good news: Twenty-year-old Jesse Love makes his Cup debut this weekend. … Kyle Busch has eight Cup wins at Bristol, which ranks fifth on the track’s all-time wins list. Bad news: Busch has placed 20th or worse in each of the last five Bristol races. … Austin Dillon has three top 10s in 19 Bristol starts.

Rick Ware Racing — Good news: Corey LaJoie is in the No. 01 this weekend at Bristol. … This will be LaJoie’s third start of the season after competing at Daytona and Atlanta to open the year. Bad news: Cody Ware is one of three full-time Cup drivers yet to score a stage point this season.

RFK Racing — Good news: Chris Buescher has four top 10s in the last six races this season. … Brad Keselowski’s seven short track wins rank third among active drivers. … Ryan Preece finished seventh at Bristol last fall, his best Cup result at the track. Bad news: Keselowski’s last win on a short track was September 2020 at Richmond. … Keselowski’s average finish is 26.1, his worst average finish eight races into a season in his Cup career. … Preece’s 26th-place finish last weekend at Darlington snapped a streak of three consecutive top 10s.

Spire Motorsports — Good news: Michael McDowell has five finishes of 11th or better in the last six Bristol Cup races. Bad news: Justin Haley is one of three full-time Cup drivers yet to score a stage point this season. … Carson Hocevar has had four finishes of 30th or worse in the last five races this year.

Team Penske — Good news: Ryan Blaney ranks second in the series in stage points with 85 this season. … Austin Cindric has qualified in the top 10 in three of the last four races. Bad news: Ryan Blaney’s pit crew has maintained his running position on just 38.5% of four-tire pit stops in the last three races. … Joey Logano has finished outside the top 10 in the last eight Bristol races. … Logano’s last short track win came in October 2018 at Martinsville.

Trackhouse Racing — Good news: Ross Chastain has finished in the top 10 in three of the last four races. … Chastain has placed in the top 10 in each of the last four short track races. … Shane van Gisbergen finished 20th at Darlington, his best finish since placing sixth at Circuit of the Americas. Bad news: Daniel Suarez has finished 18th or worse in each of his last seven Bristol Cup starts.

Wood Brothers Racing — Good news: Josh Berry has started in the top five in three of the last seven races this season. Bad news: Berry has finished 32nd or worse in each of the last two races this season.

