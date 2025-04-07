Winners, losers from Darlington NASCAR Cup race won by Denny Hamlin

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A look at the winners and losers from Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway.

WINNERS

Denny Hamlin — His pit crew got him the lead before the overtime restart and he took it from there to win for the second week in a row. “When they dropped the jack on the right,” Hamlin said of his pit crew on that final stop, “I know right then, ‘Oh, boy, this is going to be a heater.’” His wins the past two weekends have vaulted him from eighth to second in the points.

Joe Gibbs Racing — Much was made about JGR going winless in the final 18 races of last season. Guess what? Joe Gibbs Racing has won five of the first eight points races this season.

William Byron — Led the first 243 laps before finishing second for his third top-two finish in the first eight races of the year.

Christopher Bell — His third-place finish marks the fifth time he’s placed in the top three in the first eight races of the season. He has three wins, a runner-up and a third-place result this year.

Kyle Busch — His 10th-place finish moved him into the final playoff spot. He also snapped a streak of three consecutive finishes of 17th or worse with Sunday’s result.

Ryan Blaney — His fifth-place finish snapped his streak of five consecutive finishes outside the top 10.

LOSERS

William Byron — Led 243 of 297 laps and didn’t win.

Ryan Blaney — Lost the lead on pit road before the overtime restart, costing him a chance to win.

Kyle Larson — Crashed on the third lap, spent more than 150 laps in the garage for repairs and then crashed at the end to send the race into overtime. He finished 37th.

Alex Bowman — Finished 35th and fell from fifth to 10th in the points.

Brad Keselowski — Placed 33rd. It’s the sixth time in eight races this season that he’s finished 26th or worse.

