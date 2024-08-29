How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live: Steam link, team news, latest updates

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday as the bitter rivals collide early in the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Erik ten Hag’s United lost 2-1 at Brighton last weekend but there is still positivity in the air after a summer rebuild led by a whole host of new additions on the pitch and on the football board. Yes, United need to win games but they are very much a work in progress and ETH will get patience to build this season. There is finally some clarity with the way United are adding to their squad and a clear plan which will bear fruit in the future. That said, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana need to deliver big performances in the here and now and United’s injury issues have to calm down.

Liverpool have had a huge change this summer but Arne Slot’s arrival has been about evolution rather than revolution. Liverpool’s squad has remained largely unchanged but their style of play is much more controlled and they’ve won their opening two games 2-0 and have never really looked flustered. Liverpool may not be as exciting to watch as when Jurgen Klopp was in charge but Slot has them smothering teams with possession and Mohamed Salah looks so sharp in attack, with plenty of other Liverpool forwards chomping at the bit to get into the box when the Reds possess their way into the final third.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday (September 1)

Venue: Old Trafford

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United focus, team news

The same defensive issues have cropped up to hurt United early in the season, while losing Rasmus Hojlund is a blow and really impacts their attacking setup. Erik ten Hag will likely play with Bruno Fernandes as a false nine and have the likes of Diallo, Garnacho and Rashford making runs on the counter. Joshua Zirkzee has looked dangerous in his first few outings and could start as United will look for more control and may not get as many counter attacks.

OUT: Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (undisclosed)

Liverpool focus, team news

New addition Federico Chiesa could feature, while Liverpool will likely go with the same lineup which beat Brentford last time out. That means Salah on the right, Jota up top and Diaz on the left, with the likes of Gakpo, Nunez and Elliott ready to jump off the bench if needed. Liverpool’s midfield has been the biggest change under Slot as Gravenberch has dictated the tempo with Szoboszlai and Mac Allister roaming free ahead of him.

QUESTIONABLE: Curtis Jones (undisclosed)

