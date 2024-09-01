Mohamed Salah’s ‘last year’ at Liverpool? ‘Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts’

Mohamed Salah was at his best again on Sunday as he scored and assisted two Luis Diaz goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United, but his post-match comments are making even bigger headlines.

Salah, 32, says no one has spoken to him about extending his contract with the Reds beyond this summer, and that he ‘wants to enjoy’ his last year with the club.

“I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively, as you know this is my last year with the club and I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to think about it. I just feel I am free to play football and we will see what can happen next year.”

“To be fair I was coming to the game I said, ‘Look, it could be the last time [playing for Liverpool at Old Trafford],” Salah said. “Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts.

“It is not up to me, it is up to the club but we will see.”

Is this the end for Mo Salah at Liverpool, or a negotiating ploy?

His comments could mean anything, as Salah wasn’t definitive about his future with the club despite that first mention. He obviously will have riches on offer beginning in January, when he can negotiate with clubs outside of England and will certainly hear big figures from clubs the caliber of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and those in the Saudi Pro League.

But let’s pull back for a second and remember that Salah’s Liverpool future was in question prior to his most recent contract and he did not shy away from talking about the status of those talks.

Salah will be 33 in June and might be reminding Liverpool that he’s comfortable in his options next summer but would rather be settled in knowing what the Reds are ready to offer him moving forward. Given his age Liverpool may not want to offer a lot, but he’s putting the ball in his court.

Watch the full interview below. What do you think he means by his comments?

Mohamed Salah video — Egyptian speaks of ‘my last year’ at Liverpool