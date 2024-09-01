 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Curtis Cup - Match Day Three
Great Britain and Ireland, with Catriona Matthew at the helm, wins first Curtis Cup in 8 years
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salehintvv2_240901.jpg
Salah: ‘It’s my last year’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_eriktenhagintv_240901.jpg
Ten Hag: Casemiro ‘will bounce back’
nbc_pl_slotintv_240901.jpg
Slot reflects on ‘deserved win’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-TENNIS-USA-OPEN
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
Curtis Cup - Match Day Three
Great Britain and Ireland, with Catriona Matthew at the helm, wins first Curtis Cup in 8 years
2024 US Open - Day 1
2024 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Draw

Top Clips

nbc_pl_salehintvv2_240901.jpg
Salah: ‘It’s my last year’ at Liverpool
nbc_pl_eriktenhagintv_240901.jpg
Ten Hag: Casemiro ‘will bounce back’
nbc_pl_slotintv_240901.jpg
Slot reflects on ‘deserved win’ v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Mohamed Salah’s ‘last year’ at Liverpool? ‘Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts’

  
Published September 1, 2024 01:36 PM

Mohamed Salah was at his best again on Sunday as he scored and assisted two Luis Diaz goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United, but his post-match comments are making even bigger headlines.

Salah, 32, says no one has spoken to him about extending his contract with the Reds beyond this summer, and that he ‘wants to enjoy’ his last year with the club.

[ MORE: Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool ]

“I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively, as you know this is my last year with the club and I just want to enjoy it. I don’t want to think about it. I just feel I am free to play football and we will see what can happen next year.”

“To be fair I was coming to the game I said, ‘Look, it could be the last time [playing for Liverpool at Old Trafford],” Salah said. “Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts.

“It is not up to me, it is up to the club but we will see.”

Is this the end for Mo Salah at Liverpool, or a negotiating ploy?

His comments could mean anything, as Salah wasn’t definitive about his future with the club despite that first mention. He obviously will have riches on offer beginning in January, when he can negotiate with clubs outside of England and will certainly hear big figures from clubs the caliber of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and those in the Saudi Pro League.

But let’s pull back for a second and remember that Salah’s Liverpool future was in question prior to his most recent contract and he did not shy away from talking about the status of those talks.

Salah will be 33 in June and might be reminding Liverpool that he’s comfortable in his options next summer but would rather be settled in knowing what the Reds are ready to offer him moving forward. Given his age Liverpool may not want to offer a lot, but he’s putting the ball in his court.

Watch the full interview below. What do you think he means by his comments?

Mohamed Salah video — Egyptian speaks of ‘my last year’ at Liverpool
Salah: 'It's my last year' at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah joins the Sky Sports desk after Liverpool's win over Manchester United, and shares a shocking revelation regarding his future at the club after this season.