Erik ten Hag confident after Manchester United loss to Liverpool — ‘We will go for trophies’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident that his men will be in the thick of all competitions this season despite another rocky start to a Premier League campaign.

Sunday’s 3-0 home loss to Liverpool has stung Ten Hag, for sure, but he’s bullish on his the Red Devils will look once the new players all bed-in to the side.

“We have many games to play and I know where we will be in the end of the season,” Ten Hag said. “Many games, many weeks, and we will go for trophies.”

Ten Hag refused to be drawn into comparisons to this season’s 1-0-2 start and the last campaign’s slow beginning, which saw Man United start with three wins and four draws.

He didn’t want to talk up United’s quality because they just lost and seemingly didn’t want to be accused of being bullish following a decisive home loss to rivals, but he’s clearly feeling alright.

“I don’t have the feeling that we are in the same pattern,” Ten Hag said. “It was sometimes too open. I have seen good things but I don’t want to talk about them after a 3-0 defeat at Liverpool. ... We have to freshen up the dressing room. Today, first half for Matthijs de Light, first start for Joshua Zirkzee. We will catch up and we will come back.”

Erik ten Hag refuses to blame Casemiro, says midfielder will come good for Man Utd

Ten Hag was also given a few chances to throw veteran midfielder Casemiro under the proverbial bus after two mistakes from the Brazilian’s led to Luis Diaz goals.

“He knows the game — we will go on,” Ten Hag said. “He’s a great player and we will continue in the season to improve the game and improve the players.”

“He has showed so often that he’s a great character. We all have seen great moments from him, decisive for us in midfield. He will show it again.”

Ten Hag said United made too many mistakes that led to Liverpool chances, and said the Reds were simply better than their hosts.

“If I see all the chances we conceded, I think we made mistakes,” Ten Hag said. “All three goals were individual errors. Maybe the last one you can debate it was our double-6, but all the others Liverpool did brilliant.”

“It’s clear. It’s deserved by Liverpool. We have to be humble. We have to take this. ... I don’t want to talk today about good things. We lost 3-0. We have to take this, stand up, pack up, and bounce back.”