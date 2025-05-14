Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run

May 14, 2025 02:06 PM
Actor Hank Azaria discusses the vibe in New York as the Knicks hold a 3-1 lead over the Boston Celtics and look to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_dlb_coloradorockies_250512.jpg
03:01
Le Batard: Rockies are not a ‘major league’ team
nbc_dlb_tatummoments_250512.jpg
07:12
Tatum doesn’t have ‘killer moments’ in playoffs
nbc_dlb_giannistoheat_250512.jpg
14:42
What’s Heat’s place in potential Giannis trade?
nbc_dlb_panthersrun_250512.jpg
07:16
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
nbc_dlb_giannis_250512.jpg
04:33
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
nbc_dlb_nickwrightdebategame_250508.jpg
12:34
Evaluating Celtics’ strategy vs. gritty Knicks
nbc_dlb_gameofbasketball_250507.jpg
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
nbc_dlb_pacerscavaliers_250507.jpg
08:19
Pacers surging after Game 2 win vs. Cavs
nbc_dlb_nuggetsthunder_250506.jpg
14:31
Analyzing Nuggets-Thunder Game 1 final moments
nbc_dlb_panthersplayoffs_250506.jpg
14:03
Assessing Bennett’s hit on Stolarz in Game 1
mpx_celtics.jpg
03:51
Celtics’ style of play was ‘unwatchable’ in Game 1
nbc_dlb_gswvhoureax_250505.jpg
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
nbc_dls_knickspistons_250430.jpg
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
06:33
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
dart_mpx.jpg
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
nbc_dlb_porzingisinjury_250424.jpg
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerinjury_250424.jpg
06:55
Butler’s injury ‘awful’ for Warriors, NBA Playoffs
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_dls_jokicmvprace_250421.jpg
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
butlercurry.jpg
07:49
Butler ‘calmed’ Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
01:44
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
02:04
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_ncaa_michbaseball_250514.jpg
02:54
How UMich’s Caruso applies statistics to baseball
nbc_dps_celticsrally_250514.jpg
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_dps_peterose_250514.jpg
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_jamesonwilliams_250514.jpg
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams
nbc_pft_lionsschedule_250514.jpg
11:03
Lions to have tougher road to playoffs in 2025
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
05:31
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
07:49
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving
nbc_pft_johnmorton_250514.jpg
07:28
Morton ‘not changing much’ as new Lions OC
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow