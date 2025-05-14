Bears' Burden III has uncertain fantasy potential

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan in traffic.jpg
Supercross 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Salt Lake City: Haiden Deegan wins East / West Showdown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
Still not pleased with his game, Viktor Hovland puts positive spin on his PGA chances
TRACK & FIELD: MAY 06 adidas Atlanta City Games
Adidas Atlanta City Games 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
Will we ever see another career grand slam?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bears' Burden III has uncertain fantasy potential

May 14, 2025 02:49 PM
While Luther Burden III may slide in nicely into the Chicago Bears offense, Lawrence Jackson Jr. believes he won't be a fantasy option until an injury occurs ahead of him.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cowboyseagles_250514.jpg
01:44
NFL season opener early best bets: Eagles-Cowboys
nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
02:04
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
07:43
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
13:54
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal
nbc_pft_willandersonjr_250514.jpg
07:05
Anderson credits veterans for leadership growth
nbc_pft_breakoutplayers_250514.jpg
11:55
PFT Draft: Potential 2025 breakout stars
nbc_pft_jamesonwilliams_250514.jpg
10:01
Morton anticipates ‘breakout year’ for Williams
nbc_pft_lionsschedule_250514.jpg
11:03
Lions to have tougher road to playoffs in 2025
nbc_pft_internationalgames_250514.jpg
05:31
Inside historic seven-game international NFL slate
nbc_pft_chiefsthanksgiving_250514.jpg
07:49
Chiefs to take on Cowboys on Thanksgiving
nbc_pft_johnmorton_250514.jpg
07:28
Morton ‘not changing much’ as new Lions OC
nbc_fnia_willandersonintv_250513.jpg
10:14
Anderson: Texans D-line a group of ‘alpha dogs’
nbc_fnia_fillintheblank_250513.jpg
11:04
Fill in the blank: Best man CB, edge rusher in NFL
nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
06:47
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
04:49
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
06:20
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter
nbc_pft_travishunter_250513.jpg
04:15
How Jags are splitting Hunter’s workload so far
nbc_pft_masongraham_250513.jpg
02:30
Graham vomited during day two of rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_dealconfidence_250513.jpg
06:46
Scale of 1-10: Doing deals before training camp
nbc_pft_week10mnf_250513.jpg
04:11
Eagles-Packers to square off on MNF in Week 10
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250513.jpg
15:13
CIN has ‘nothing to stand on’ in Hendrickson issue
nbc_pft_fewestprimetimegames_250513.jpg
01:58
How bad teams benefit from consistent scheduling
nbc_pft_2025schedule_250513.jpg
17:51
Kickoff, Christmas night among 2025 games revealed
nbc_roto_derekcarr_250512.jpg
01:21
Carr’s retirement opens the door for Shough
nbc_csu_brownsqbroom_250512.jpg
11:30
Evaluating Sanders’ motivation amid QB competition
nbc_csu_saintsqbroom_250512.jpg
10:07
Saints don’t have ‘proven commodity’ in QB room
brian.jpg
10:20
Cowboys to start ‘new era’ against Eagles
nbc_csu_derekcarr_250512.jpg
08:27
Carr’s NFL career arc ‘rare’ for a starting QB
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
03:37
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
03:09
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_azariaknicksfeeling_250514.jpg
02:15
Knicks have New York buzzing amid playoff run
nbc_dlb_pathersplayoffodds_250514.jpg
02:44
Florida in ‘difficult’ Game 5 spot against Toronto
nbc_golf_nextgrandslam_250514.jpg
03:43
Will we ever see another career grand slam?
nbc_golf_hovlandpresserreax_250514.jpg
15:43
Does Hovland’s perfectionism work against him?
nbc_roto_pgaleader_250514.jpg
01:47
Bet Schauffele, Mitchell as PGA Champ. Rd 1 leader
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250514.jpg
01:31
Take the under in Thunder vs. Nuggets Game 6
nbc_roto_nbachampions_250514.jpg
01:45
Thunder should be bigger favorites to win Finals
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_pgawinner_250514.jpg
01:32
Thomas a strong value bet to win PGA Championship
nbc_golf_vanrooyencallaway_250514.jpg
01:40
van Rooyen on how Callaway drivers help ball speed
nbc_ncaa_michbaseball_250514.jpg
02:54
How UMich’s Caruso applies statistics to baseball
nbc_dps_celticsrally_250514.jpg
02:53
Celtics still have ‘nucleus’ despite Tatum injury
nbc_golf_greensdirectorintv_250514.jpg
07:06
How Wood maintains Quail Hollow amid downpour
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250514.jpg
19:37
Rory: Everything after Grand Slam win ‘is a bonus’
nbc_dps_peterose_250514.jpg
08:03
Rose’s HOF case remains a ‘long and winding road’
nbc_golf_lf_tiger2000_250513.jpg
05:53
Reflecting on Tiger’s 2000 PGA Championship win
nbc_golf_xandercallaway_250513.jpg
03:29
Schauffele shares how Callaway helps his putting
nbc_golf_lf_livplayers_250513.jpg
06:22
LIV Golf stars looking forward to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_wagnersegment_250513.jpg
07:21
Wagner tries out 12th hole at Quail Hollow Club
nbc_golf_lf_jordanspieth_250513.jpg
04:37
Can Spieth finish career Grand Slam this weekend?
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_250513.jpg
18:45
Scheffler details approach to conquer Quail Hollow
nbc_smx_biggestmomentsslc_250513.jpg
12:06
Supercross 2025: Salt Lake City biggest moments
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_skattebo_250513.jpg
01:41
Projecting Skattebo’s path to fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_reed_250513.jpg
01:37
Packers met with Reed’s agent to discuss WR’s role
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250513.jpg
17:31
DeChambeau bringing renewed confidence to PGA
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
nbc_golf_xanderpresser_250513.jpg
12:44
Schauffele: I’m still trying to prove myself