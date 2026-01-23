No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
Supercross makes to Congress, Eli Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Hot Stove Report: Mets reshape roster with Freddy Peralta, Luis Robert Jr.

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
Supercross makes to Congress, Eli Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

  
Published January 22, 2026 09:11 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ava Heiden scored 20 points, and No. 10 Iowa recovered in overtime to beat No. 15 Maryland 85-78 after the Hawkeyes blew a 17-point lead in the final three minutes of regulation Thursday night.

Iowa (17-2 8-0) remained unbeaten in Big Ten play, but not without a scare. The Terrapins trailed 66-49 in the fourth quarter before coming all the way back and tying the game at 73 on Oluchi Okananwa’s 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds remaining.

Maryland (17-4, 5-4) briefly led in overtime, but its offense dried up late and the Hawkeyes pulled away again. Maryland lost its second straight after the Terps were beaten 97-67 at UCLA last weekend.

This is Iowa’s first 8-0 start in Big Ten play since 1995-96, when the Hawkeyes won their first 12 conference games.

Chazadi Wright scored 18 points for the Hawkeyes, who have won seven in a row. Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Maryland.

Iowa and No. 3 UCLA are undefeated in Big Ten play this season, although the Hawkeyes will be tested again when they face No. 12 Ohio State this weekend.

Iowa led 33-27 at the half and went on an 8-2 run to push their lead to nine at the end of the third quarter. Then Journey Houston scored three straight baskets in the fourth to make it 54-42.

It was a 17-point advantage before Maryland began its rally with a three-point play by Addi Mack, then a pair of free throws by Okananwa following a quick Iowa turnover. Saylor Poffenbarger’s 3-pointer cut the lead to nine.

It was 71-64 when Mack made a layup with 30.2 seconds left. Then a steal and layup by Kyndal Walker cut it to three. After Iowa turned the ball over yet again, Okananwa’s two free throws made it 71-70 with 22.6 seconds left.

Kylie Feuerbach’s two free throws pushed the lead back to three, but Okananwa’s 3-pointer tied it, and Wright’s jumper at the other end was blocked.

Up next

Iowa: At Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland: Hosts Washington on Wednesday night.