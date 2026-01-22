Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic sports weekend preview: the Super Bowl of ski racing
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Where is the 2026 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Top Clips
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Olympic sports weekend preview: the Super Bowl of ski racing
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Where is the 2026 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Top Clips
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
January 22, 2026 02:13 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down the elite level numbers being put up by Jaylen Brown and whether managers should consider trading him while he is hot.
Related Videos
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?
04:48
Buzelis’ rise with CHI should continue vs T’Wolves
09:53
Breaking down NBA trade deadline big board 2.0
07:52
Why there’s ‘blind faith’ in Magic, Cavaliers
03:09
Can Clippers turn season around, make playoffs?
01:59
Highlights: Gilgeous-Alexander dominates Bucks
01:55
Highlights: Johnson fills it up against Grizzlies
01:27
Herro (ribs) unlikely to play in Heat’s road trip
01:47
Warriors’ Kuminga has ‘streaming value’ in fantasy
01:36
Will Green relieve some pressure off of the Suns?
02:18
How Butler’s injury shakes up GSW futures bets
01:19
NBA Showtime take over: Daughters edition
01:02
Luka dictates Lakers’ comeback win over Nuggets
03:00
Dunks of the week: Bailey elevates and detonates
02:32
Unpacking Dunleavy’s comments on Kuminga
05:49
Lakers defensive adjustments minimize Nuggets
01:05
Doncic calls win over Denver ‘big time’
01:55
Highlights: Quickley buries Warriors with 40
01:58
HLs: Luka notches 38-point triple-double vs DEN
01:59
Highlights: Lakers battle back for win vs Nuggets
02:00
Highlights: George torches Timberwolves for 43
01:04
Rockets get ‘gutsy’ win as Sheppard takes over 4th
01:36
Sheppard shines big in Rockets comeback victory
01:58
HLs: Rockets launch late comeback to defeat Spurs
03:11
Tip-off for Spurs-Rockets delayed by crooked rim
03:30
Why Tatum needs to keep bigger picture in mind
05:55
Knicks’ turnaround begins with self accountability
Latest Clips
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
15:16
Key storylines for AFC Championship
06:17
How Stefanski hiring impacts Falcons’ offense
02:48
First thoughts on 2026-27 Heisman winner odds
02:39
Best bets for NFL Championship Sunday
16:22
NFC Championship Preview: Rams vs. Seahawks
02:18
Early look at 2026-27 national champions odds
02:36
JSN should be ‘clear’ favorite to lead receiving
21:06
AFC Championship Preview: Patriots vs. Broncos
02:35
NFL Championship Sunday best bets include Stidham
02:16
Why Seahawks defense may ‘overwhelm’ Stafford
02:01
Eyeing Patriots backfield on Championship Sunday
02:45
Who will face off in Super Bowl LX?
04:53
Rams-Seahawks will come down to QB execution
07:42
Dungy makes the argument for full-time officials
04:05
DEN pass rush getting to Maye is key of AFC champ
08:28
Dungy: Understand McDermott firing, but ‘not wise’
05:13
Coleman catches stray from Pegula in presser
03:24
Harbaugh already making changes with Giants
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue