MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR: Pala Casino 400
Kurt Busch says he ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ as he prepares to enter NASCAR’s Hall of Fame
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
No. 10 Iowa blows a 17-point lead in the last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
No. 10 Iowa blows 17-point lead in last 3:00, then outlasts No. 15 Maryland 85-78 in overtime

Top Clips

nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express

January 22, 2026 07:48 PM
Scottie Scheffler started the new year strong, sinking a gorgeous chip-in birdie to highlight a 9-under 63 in the first round of The American Express, joining a group of low scores that left him one shot out of the lead.
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
1:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
5:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
9:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
7:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
2:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Latest Clips

nbc_nba_denvswsh_260122.jpg
01:49
Highlights: Watson’s career night buries Wizards
nbc_smx_30board_260122.jpg
16:13
Supercross makes it to Congress; Tomac rolling
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_smx_diffeyintv_260122.jpg
05:56
Diffey hopes to see champion material from Webb
nbc_pft_balminter_260122.jpg
08:59
Ravens hire Chargers’ Minter as next head coach
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
joe_mixon.jpg
01:36
Mixon can be a reliable RB in 2026 if healthy
nbc_roto_brandonaiyukv2_260122.jpg
01:39
Aiyuk’s time with 49ers appears over per GM Lynch
jk_dobbins.jpg
01:26
Dobbins should slot in as RB1 if able to return
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_roto_porterjr_260122.jpg
01:27
Porter Jr.'s injury-plagued season halted again
nbc_roto_peraltarobert_260122.jpg
02:36
Mets make big moves with Peralta and Robert
nbc_roto_bellinger_260122.jpg
01:26
Bellinger fantasy fallout following NYY reunion
nbc_roto_brown_260122.jpg
01:25
Should fantasy managers sell high on Brown?
nbc_cbb_nebvmichprev_260122.jpg
02:00
Nebraska-Michigan is a ‘heavyweight’ showdown
nbc_cbb_indvpurprevhnf_260122.jpg
01:37
Purdue’s size could spell trouble for Indiana
nbc_cbb_freshmanclasshnf_260122.jpg
01:44
Freshman have been ‘a big story’ in college hoops
nbc_cbb_cbboverview_260122.jpg
01:58
College basketball seeing ‘parity’ among top teams
nbc_cbb_biggestsurpriseshnf_260122.jpg
02:57
Nebraska, Miami (OH) surprising early in men’s CBB
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260122.jpg
02:10
Top prop bets for NFL Championship Sunday
nbc_ffhh_mikemcdaniel_260122.jpg
02:45
‘Hampton to the moon’ after McDaniel to Chargers
nbc_ffhh_loveland_260122.jpg
03:56
Top fantasy questions for 2026-27 NFL season
nbc_nba_notb_burningquestions_260122.jpg
09:54
Should DET buy at deadline as favorites in East?
nbc_nba_salestissotkevindurant_260122.jpg
01:02
Durant passes Dirk for sixth on scoring list
nbc_ffhh_nfcpreview_260122.jpg
10:27
What to watch for in NFC Championship game
nbc_nba_notb_kerr_260122.jpg
05:20
Could this be Kerr’s final season as Warriors HC?