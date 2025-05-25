Liverpool title win finally links generations of glory

An entire generation of Liverpool fans saw their team lift the league title in-person for the first time at Anfield on Sunday, as fans of the Reds have had to wait 35 years for this moment.

The last time Liverpool won the top-flight title and could lift the trophy surrounded by their fans was back in 1990, as they did so on May 1, 1990 after beating Derby County 1-0.

Their title win in the 2019-20 saw them lift the Premier League trophy in an empty Anfield due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was still incredible for Liverpool fans to see their team win the title for the first time in 30 years. But this was so different. This was the moment they got to celebrate the way previous generations of Liverpool fans could. Together at Anfield, and in the City of Liverpool on Monday. One big party. One big celebration. They will party like it’s the 70s, 80s, and 90s. The different generations of Liverpool fans can finally all celebrate a title win together.

It was fitting that former legendary central defender, and captain, Alan Hansen was the person to pass the trophy over to current captain and star center back Virgil van Dijk. Hansen suffered with illness last year but has recovered in recent months and is a hugely popular figure in Liverpool’s history.

The handing of the trophy from Hansen to Van Dijk signifies that nothing has really changed at Liverpool. Glory is never far away.

But after a 30-year wait for the top-flight title they’ve now won two in five years to equal Manchester United’s record of 20 top-flight trophies. With Liverpool now winning more domestic and European trophies compared to United, they are now the most successful club in English history. Fact.

Having Hansen there, a key figure in the most successful period in Liverpool’s glittering history, was fitting for so many reasons. When you think of Hansen you think of other legends like Ian Rush, Kevin Keegan, John Barnes, Graeme Souness, Sir Kenny Dalglish ,and many others. They were all star players who were key in Liverpool winning four European Cups and 11 league titles in a stunning 17-year period from 1973 until 1990.

There is hope at Anfield that Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Co. can now go on and replicate that period of dominance with trophies galore. Arne Slot has introduced new ideas which have worked wonders to rejuvenate a hugely talented squad. Plus, there is a massive summer of spending coming up which could see the Reds pull away from their closest rivals as they aim to build from a position of strength and dominate for the next decade — just like they have in the past.

But all of that can wait for now, as this generation of Liverpool fans revel in seeing their team lift the top-flight title in the flesh for the very first time. It feels like they will have plenty more days like this at Anfield in the years to come. And so the cycle of glory continues.