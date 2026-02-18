How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Aston Villa aim to stabilize their wobbly title race footing by winning consecutive Premier League games for the first time this year when solid Leeds United visit Villa Park on Saturday.

The Villans sit seven points back of leaders Arsenal before the Gunners play Wolves on Wednesday, and beat Brighton last time out to improve their uneven 2026 record to 3W-2D-2L. They’ve lost a pair of 1-0 home matches to Brentford and Everton in that stretch.

Leeds, meanwhile, have lost just twice since the start of December and have been an absolute handful for teams up and down the table. Daniel Farke’s men are 4W-7D-2L during that time and came back from 2-0 down to draw Leeds in Week 26.

Still, that impressive run leaves Leeds just six points above 18th-place West Ham. Can Leeds get a measure of revenge for a 2-1 loss at Elland Road earlier this season to further ease their relegation worries.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Leeds, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Villa Park — Aston

TV Channel: NBCSN & Watch live on Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Marco Bizot (suspension), Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (knee)

Leeds team news, focus

QUESTIONABLE: Anton Stach (hip). Pascal Struijk (groin), Noah Okafor (thigh), Daniel James (hamstring)

Aston Villa vs Leeds prediction

This could be quite tight, as both teams have conceded more shots than they’ve taken in open play and do not possess impressive defensive records. Villa are home and have more consistent game changers, and that tips the scale for our pick. Aston Villa 3-1 Leeds United.