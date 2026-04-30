The Soccer Tournament: Full details as star-studded competition, $1 million grand finals coming to NBC Sports

Get ready for plenty of huge names on your screens as The Soccer Tournament is back, with key games shown across NBC Sports’ platforms, as the winners of each of the men’s, women’s and competitions will win the $1 million prize.

Over six days 160 matches will be played as TST returns for a fourth edition.

MORE — Stream The Soccer Tournament on Peacock here

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, Landon Donovan, Chad OchoCinco, Heather O’Reilly, Jessica McDonald, Allie Long and Hope Solo are all involved, with $3 million in total prize money up for grabs.

Plenty of big name clubs are also involved in this tournament with Wrexham, Villarreal, Club America, the North Carolina Courage, and plenty more, entering teams, with 48 total teams in the men’s tournament, 16 in the women’s and 12 teams in the brand new mixed tournament.

MORE — How to attend TST 2026 and full schedule

Below are all of the details you need to know for the The Soccer Tournament.

What is The Soccer Tournament?

It is a 7 vs 7 tournament, with the format and rules explained here, as the winners take home the grand $1 million prize.

Where is The Soccer Tournament being played?

The tournament will once again take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

What dates are The Soccer Tournament?

TST kicks off on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and the three finals will take place on Monday, June 1.

How to watch the The Soccer Tournament live on NBC Sports

17 matches from TST’s men’s, women’s, and mixed tournaments will be presented live across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock, including the three $1 million championship matches on Monday, June 1. All non-NBC Sports matches will air live on YouTube.