 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: APR 28 Giants at Phillies
Giants vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 30
jalenlove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate post 2026 NFL Draft
Brandon Williamson
Reds place Brandon Williamson on 15-day IL with shoulder fatigue

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: APR 28 Giants at Phillies
Giants vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 30
jalenlove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate post 2026 NFL Draft
Brandon Williamson
Reds place Brandon Williamson on 15-day IL with shoulder fatigue

Top Clips

nbc_pft_rookieclass_260430.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies who can make the biggest impact
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_260430.jpg
Simmons retires as a Bronco after nine seasons
nbc_pft_rodgers_260430.jpg
UFA tender on Rodgers is a ‘chess move’ by PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

The Soccer Tournament: Full details as star-studded competition, $1 million grand finals coming to NBC Sports

  
Published April 30, 2026 12:29 PM

Get ready for plenty of huge names on your screens as The Soccer Tournament is back, with key games shown across NBC Sports’ platforms, as the winners of each of the men’s, women’s and competitions will win the $1 million prize.

Over six days 160 matches will be played as TST returns for a fourth edition.

MOREStream The Soccer Tournament on Peacock here

The likes of Sergio Aguero, Gerard Pique, Landon Donovan, Chad OchoCinco, Heather O’Reilly, Jessica McDonald, Allie Long and Hope Solo are all involved, with $3 million in total prize money up for grabs.

Plenty of big name clubs are also involved in this tournament with Wrexham, Villarreal, Club America, the North Carolina Courage, and plenty more, entering teams, with 48 total teams in the men’s tournament, 16 in the women’s and 12 teams in the brand new mixed tournament.

MOREHow to attend TST 2026 and full schedule

Below are all of the details you need to know for the The Soccer Tournament.

What is The Soccer Tournament?

It is a 7 vs 7 tournament, with the format and rules explained here, as the winners take home the grand $1 million prize.

Where is The Soccer Tournament being played?

The tournament will once again take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

What dates are The Soccer Tournament?

TST kicks off on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 and the three finals will take place on Monday, June 1.

How to watch the The Soccer Tournament live on NBC Sports

17 matches from TST’s men’s, women’s, and mixed tournaments will be presented live across NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock, including the three $1 million championship matches on Monday, June 1. All non-NBC Sports matches will air live on YouTube.