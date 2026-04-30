How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United host Liverpool on Sunday with both teams pushing to clinch UEFA Champions League qualification as soon as possible.

WATCH — Manchester United v Liverpool

Michael Carrick’s interim spell in charge of United continues to go extremely well as they beat Brentford 2-1 at home on Monday to edge ever closer to the Champions League. Carrick’s United look solid and steady and are a real threat on the counter with Bruno Fernandes pulling all the strings and having a wonderful season.

Liverpool have recovered well in recent weeks with three-straight wins in the Premier League putting them on the cusp of Champions League qualification too. Arne Slot really needed that run after a rough few months. Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak both scored beauties in the 3-1 home win against Crystal Palace last weekend to underline how important they will be next season, and beyond.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10:30am ET Sunday (May 3)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

United are without center back Matthijs de Ligt through injury and Lisandro Martinez through suspension, as Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven are expected to play their once again. Mateus Cunha and Luke Shaw are both doubts, so United could line up with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Amad Diallo in attack again with Noussair Mazraoui coming in to defense but Patrick Dorgu is also an option at left back. Carrick will look to keep this tight and hit Liverpool on the counter, just like United did to win at Anfield earlier this season.

Liverpool team news, focus

Mohamed Salah has a slight hamstring issue he picked up against Palace last weekend and will be out for this one. Hugo Ekitike is out for several months after his Achilles injury and he joins Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo on the sidelines. There is an issue in goal as Giorgi Mamardashvili is out injured, while legendary goalkeeper Alisson is nearing a return to fitness. If he doesn’t make it then Freddie Woodman will play in goal and the third-choice goalkeeper made some great stops at home to Palace last weekend but looked understandably a little shaky at times. Liverpool will line up with Isak up top, Gakpo on the left, Wirtz in the No. 10 and probably Dominik Szoboszlai on the right of midfield given Salah’s injury. That means Joe Gomez will likely come in at right back.

Manchester United vs Liverpool prediction

This feels like it will be a lot of fun as bragging rights are on the line with both teams knowing the result isn’t really important as they are very likely to qualify for the Champions League. Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool.