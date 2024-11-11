Mohamed Salah career goals, records, stats, 2024-25 season video highlights
Mohamed Salah’s career has come a long way from Chelsea cast-off to Ballon d’Or candidate, and Liverpool’s Egyptian King continues to climb up the Premier League record book as his contract runs down on Merseyside.
Will he come back next season? Who knows? But let’s enjoy these exceptional scenes crafted by one of the Premier League’s best ever attackers.
Salah’s in the league’s top eight for goals and top 15 for assists, and he’d love to take a Golden Boot and Playmaker award away from this season when all is said and done.
Scroll down for Salah’s career stats with Liverpool and Egypt, plus career honors and video highlights of the goals he’s scofred this 2024-25 Premier League season.
Mohamed Salah career stats, by club
Mohamed Salah career stats with Liverpool
- Premier League (eight seasons): 261 games, 163 goals, 74 assists
- UEFA Champions League (seven seasons): 70 games, 42 goals, 19 assists
- Europa League (one season): 9 games, 5 goals, 4 assists
- UEFA Super Cup (one season): 1 game
- Club World Cup (one season): 2 games, 1 assist
- FA Cup (eight seasons): 12 games, six goals, one assist
- League Cup (seven seasons): 8 games, three goals
- Community Shield: (three seasons): 3 games, 1 goal, 1 assist
- All competitions with Liverpool: 366 games, 221 goals, 99 assists
Mohamed Salah stats pre-Liverpool
- Al Mokawloon: 45 games, 12 goals, 6 assists
- FC Basel: 79 games, 20 goals, 17 assists
- Chelsea: 19 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
- ACF Fiorentina: 26 games, 9 goals 4 assists
- AS Roma: 83 games, 34 goals, 22 assists
Mohamed Salah career stats with Egypt
- Africa Cup of Nations: 19 games, 7 goals, 4 assists
- World Cup: 2 games, 2 goals
- All competitions: 101 caps, 57 goals, 33 assists
Mohamed Salah select career awards, records, honors
- Swiss Super League: 2012-13 and 2013-14
- Swiss Super League Player of the Year: 2013
- CAF Team of the Year: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023
- African Footballer of the Year: 2017, 2018
- PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2017-18, 2021-22
- Premier League Golden Boot: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22
- Premier League Playmaker Award: 2021-22
- Premier League: 2019-20
- FA Cup: 2021-22
- League Cup: 2021-22
- UEFA Champions League: 2018-19
- Club World Cup: 2019
- Most Champions League goals for an English club: 42 (Liverpool)
- Most UEFA tournament goals by an African player: 59
- Highest-scoring African player in Premier League history