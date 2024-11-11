Mohamed Salah career goals, records, stats, 2024-25 season video highlights

Mohamed Salah’s career has come a long way from Chelsea cast-off to Ballon d’Or candidate, and Liverpool’s Egyptian King continues to climb up the Premier League record book as his contract runs down on Merseyside.

Will he come back next season? Who knows? But let’s enjoy these exceptional scenes crafted by one of the Premier League’s best ever attackers.

[ MORE: Premier League 2024-25 top scorers: Golden Boot leaderboard ]

Salah’s in the league’s top eight for goals and top 15 for assists, and he’d love to take a Golden Boot and Playmaker award away from this season when all is said and done.

Scroll down for Salah’s career stats with Liverpool and Egypt, plus career honors and video highlights of the goals he’s scofred this 2024-25 Premier League season.

Mohamed Salah career stats, by club

Mohamed Salah career stats with Liverpool

Premier League (eight seasons): 261 games, 163 goals, 74 assists

UEFA Champions League (seven seasons): 70 games, 42 goals, 19 assists

Europa League (one season): 9 games, 5 goals, 4 assists

UEFA Super Cup (one season): 1 game

Club World Cup (one season): 2 games, 1 assist

FA Cup (eight seasons): 12 games, six goals, one assist

League Cup (seven seasons): 8 games, three goals

Community Shield: (three seasons): 3 games, 1 goal, 1 assist

All competitions with Liverpool: 366 games, 221 goals, 99 assists

Mohamed Salah stats pre-Liverpool

Al Mokawloon: 45 games, 12 goals, 6 assists

FC Basel: 79 games, 20 goals, 17 assists

Chelsea: 19 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

ACF Fiorentina: 26 games, 9 goals 4 assists

AS Roma: 83 games, 34 goals, 22 assists

Mohamed Salah career stats with Egypt

Africa Cup of Nations: 19 games, 7 goals, 4 assists

World Cup: 2 games, 2 goals

All competitions: 101 caps, 57 goals, 33 assists

Mohamed Salah select career awards, records, honors

Swiss Super League: 2012-13 and 2013-14

Swiss Super League Player of the Year: 2013

CAF Team of the Year: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023

African Footballer of the Year: 2017, 2018

PFA Players’ Player of the Year: 2017-18, 2021-22

Premier League Golden Boot: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22

Premier League Playmaker Award: 2021-22

Premier League: 2019-20

FA Cup: 2021-22

League Cup: 2021-22

UEFA Champions League: 2018-19

Club World Cup: 2019

Most Champions League goals for an English club: 42 (Liverpool)

Most UEFA tournament goals by an African player: 59

Highest-scoring African player in Premier League history

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League goal video highlights: 2024-25 season

Week 11 — Goal vs Aston Villa

Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0 Mohamed Salah finds an opening along the wing and finishes for Liverpool, putting the Reds up 2-0 in his fourth consecutive Premier League game with a goal.

Week 10 — Goal vs Brighton

Salah's curler puts Liverpool in front of Brighton Mohamed Salah has Anfield rocking after his sublime left-footed finish to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Brighton.

Week 9 — Goal at Arsenal

Salah slots home Liverpool's equalizer v. Arsenal It's game on at the Emirates as Mohamed Salah nets Liverpool's second goal of the match to make it 2-2 against Arsenal.

Week 8 — Goal vs Chelsea

Salah's penalty puts Liverpool in front of Chelsea Levi Colwill brings down Curtis Jones inside the box, allowing Mohamed Salah to step up to the spot and slot home Liverpool's opener against Chelsea at Anfield.

Week 6 — Goal at Wolves

Salah's penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves Mo Salah puts Liverpool ahead of Wolves for good with an emphatic second-half penalty kick in Matchweek 6 at Molineux Stadium.

Week 3 — Goal at Manchester United

Salah powers Liverpool to 3-0 lead v. Man United The rout is on as Mohamed Salah tucks away Liverpool's third goal of the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Week 2 — Goal vs Brentford

Salah breaks away and puts Liverpool up 2-0 Mohamed Salah finds an opening along the wing and finishes for Liverpool, putting the Reds up 2-0 in his fourth consecutive Premier League game with a goal.

Week 1 — Goal at Ipswich Town